Hololive EN teases Gen 3 line-up and it features Vtuber twins

Hololive EN has given us our first look at the next additions to its ever-growing roster with Gen 3 on the way, and if the trailer’s anything to by it will deliver the agency’s first Vtuber twin pairing.

First debuting in September 2020, Hololive EN is Cover’s English-speaking branch that delivers content for a primarily Western audience. It is home to several of the biggest Vtubers in the world including Amelia Watson, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

Despite its impressive growth, the EN branch hasn’t received an expansion or new generation in quite some time. The last new one was holoCouncil which made its debut in August 2021, almost two years ago.

But now that dry streak has come to an end with Hololive finally revealing the next chapter of its EN branch and what fans can expect.

Hololive EN Gen 3 will have five members and a pair of twins

After almost two years of waiting Hololive EN has confirmed that Gen 3 is on its way. The reveal was made on the official Hololive Production Twitter account.

The reveal simply reads: “July 25th, 8 PM PDT | 12 PM JST (+1 Day),” with the attached trailer showcasing the new members. The provided date is thought to be when names, socials, and identities will be revealed as opposed to when the talents will debut.

Until more details are revealed we are mostly forced to rely on speculation. However, it seems a safe bet to assume that Hololive is getting its first Vtuber twins with two of the featured characters looking very similar to one another.

They share the same hair color, animal ears, tails, stature, claws, and even similar clothing. The concept of Vtuber twins has been done by independent content creators but is largely untouched by larger corporations.

The anticipation for a new generation has been growing with auditions opening in May 2023 and a teaser being shown hinting at the arrival of new members at the end of Connect the World, Hololive EN’s first concert.