Amelia Watson ends VTuber activities but isn’t graduating from Hololive

Amelia Watson has announced that she will be ending her VTuber activities in the near future, but the Hololive member will not be graduating from the agency, instead becoming an affiliate.

Revealing the shock announcement, Amelia stated during a steam titled ‘A Short Talk’ on September 20, “I’m announcing the conclusion of Amelia Watson’s general activities, although technically not a Graduation by name.”

“My last stream will be on September 30, so we have a little over eleven days. I know that sounds kind of confusing, but an official post from the company will be up shortly explaining more details,” she continued, offering further insight.

Article continues after ad

Hololive posted a follow-up shortly after, detailing more about her decision. In this X/Twitter post, they explained, “Though her channel activities will end, Watson Amelia will remain an affiliate of Hololive Production moving forward.”

The VTuber agency’s CEO Yagoo reiterated a similar message, confirming that Amelia will continue to work with Hololive: “Thank you for all of your hard work streaming and growing with us until now, Amelia. Although things will change, we look forward to working with you again in the future. Please keep in touch!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Specifics about what her affiliate role will involve or why Amelia Watson is ending her VTuber activities in the first place were not shared. Both the company and Amelia herself asked fans to avoid speculating further, but the popular VTuber did explain that her decision was not driven by “personal or private” circumstances.

The leading theory among fans was that Amelia is becoming a producer for Hololive EN. This transition would see her fill the void left by A-Chan who graduated in June 2024. However, she clarified in a pinned comment on her stream, “To clear up some misconceptions, I will not be joining staff,” leaving her future unclear.

Article continues after ad

In the same comment, Amelia also said that she will still be participating in Hololive projects “every once in a while,” so this won’t be the last fans will see of her.

More details are expected to be revealed in the future, but in the meantime, all her community can do is sit back and enjoy her remaining content, which will include several endurance streams, a charity stream, and a grand finale to conclude her legacy.

Article continues after ad