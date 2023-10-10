Hololive English announces new Promise unit will replace Project: HOPE

Hololive English has unveiled Promise, its newest unit consisting of five members across Hololive Council and the now defunct Project: HOPE.

IRyS debuted in July 2021 as the lone member of the Cover’s VSinger group Project: HOPE. Just one month later Hololive EN revealed its second generation, Council.

At the time there was some confusion over the structure of these units with IRyS not being integrated into Council. The questions only grew stronger once Tsukumo Sana graduated in July 2022.

Article continues after ad

But now over two years after Project: Hope was first revealed fans are finally getting their wish as IRyS and Council’s remaining members are being merged into one unit.

Article continues after ad

Hololive English Promise brings five EN members together

Cover Corporation has revealed its latest VTuber unit, Hololive English -Promise-. This new unit is made up of five talents across Council and Project: HOPE.

The new group will see Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, Hakos Baelz, & IRyS join forces to “seek answers to their own promises.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Five talents from hololive English, IRyS, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, and Hakos Baelz, will join together and begin their activities as members of the new unit,” Hololive announced revealing the new group for the first time.

“Once mere observers of humanity from a distance, the members of hololive English -Promise- now set upon a ‘life-sized adventure’ on this world’s stage, seeking answers to their own ‘promises’,” it continued revealing their goals.

Article continues after ad

The opening of Hololive English Promise coincides with the closure of Project: HOPE: “Accordingly, VSinger project ‘Project: HOPE’ has been closed, and IRyS will now officially belong to “Hololive English -Promise-” starting from October 8th, 2023 (PDT).”

Article continues after ad

Hololive concludes by assuring fans there will be no major changes to the activities of Promise’s five members. They will go on as before and continue creating the content they want for each of their audiences.