Alinity explains why she wants to marry Amouranth: “We’d be a great power couple”

Twitch fans, brace yourselves! Streaming star Alinity has revealed she would be down to marry Amouranth and form a Twitch power couple unlike any other.

Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon and Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa are two of the biggest female streamers on Twitch with millions of followers between them on multiple platforms.

The duo have made a fortune through Twitch, producing OF content, and in the process, became a couple of the most recognizable faces in the streaming world.

As such, could you imagine what would happen if they were to join forces? That’s exactly what Alinity pondered when asking live on stream if she would ever tie the knot with Amouranth.

Alinity reveals why she’d marry Amouranth

Twitch/Amouranth Could you imagine a marriage between Alinity and Amouranth?

During a live stream, a viewer posed a question on stream, asking the streamer to marry Amouranth and it didn’t take long for Alinity to begin weighing the pros of being with the hot tub star.

“Bro, we’d be such a good power couple!” she exclaimed. “We’d be a great power couple. Could you guys imagine? We’d be so rich. Holy sh*t.”

Amouranth has made an insane amount of money through OnlyFans and her multiple investments ranging from purchasing gas stations to plastic ball companies further expanding her empire.

Alinity, meanwhile, has stated that when she first joined OnlyFans, she made more money in two months than she would have made in 10 years on Twitch.

“Do you think Amouranth is into girls? I don’t think so. She’s a ruthless businesswoman, I’m just there for the ride,” the Colombian-Canadian added.

Furthermore, Alinity hinted about how her relationship would be in the bedroom, claiming that she “wouldn’t be submissive,” but went on to change her tune, suggesting that it would “depend.”

Of course, don’t expect the two to actually end up getting married any time soon if ever, but it would be absolutely wild if they did. And hey, stranger things have happened on Twitch before.