Alinity reveals how much more money she's made on OnlyFans vs Twitch - Dexerto

Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon claims she has been making a fortune since starting an OnlyFans account – much higher than her Twitch earnings.

As one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, Alinity jumps on and off viral trends frequently.

From playing video games like Apex Legends to attract an audience in the past, to hopping in a hot tub as part of the Twitch meta in 2021, Alinity has built a Twitch channel with a following of over 1.3 million people.

The next step for the content creator, however, has been taking a step into the unknown – OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a website that allows creators to make and post content, earning money for doing so with a subscription model. Essentially, users will sign up to OnlyFans content for the person they would like to follow, and then be granted access to exclusive pictures and videos they upload.

How much does Alinity make from OnlyFans?

In the past, other high-profile internet personalities have reported massive earnings after opening up an account on the platform.

Tana Mongeau, for example, claimed she had raked in over $3 million in November 2020, with many of her millions of followers on social media transitioning into paying subscribers.

Alinity has since jumped on the trend, and in a chat with fellow streamer Mizkif on May 26, she gave an insight of what her success on the site looks like.

She said: “I’m going to give you an idea – I don’t want to say how much I make in one place or another – in two months, I’ve made what I would have made in 10 years on Twitch,” leaving Mizkif open-mouthed in shock.

As guesses started to appear in the chat and even on stream, of around $1 million, Alinity confirmed she wouldn’t be revealing a number.

Following up on that, Mizkif said: “Jesus Christ. Oh my fu**ing God. Damn Alinity. Two months of taking pictures and videos, you’ve made in what – 10 years – playing [games like] Apex Legends?”

“Alinity is like a top dog, she actually has viewers on Twitch. There are some girls that have like 30 viewers in the Just Chatting section that actually make half a million dollars from OnlyFans every year.”

After asking if the market is as good for men as it is for women, Alinity concluded: “There is a market for anything,” and said she’s not making content for the money, but because she loves creating it.