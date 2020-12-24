Logo
Alinity announces sudden streaming hiatus amid sickness

Published: 24/Dec/2020 19:30

by Alan Bernal
Twitch star Alinity is taking a break from streaming just a few days after announcing she felt unwell, joining other high-profile personalities such as Pokimane and JackSepticEye who’ve taken brief hiatuses in 2020 for different health reasons.

Unlike her fellow industry figures, Alinity has been giving a few signs that an impending break from her streaming career was in the cards.

The online star has been “pretty sick” lately, notifying her supporters through a couple of posts before ultimately announcing that she was stepping away from the streaming setup for the time being.

“Hello friends, I need to take a break from streaming and social media. I will see you all when I get back,” she said on Christmas Eve, a few days after posting on Instagram that she wasn’t sure when her next Twitch show would be.

Her streams in December have been slowing down as a result. Normally, Alinity is live for around eight hours. But in the days leading up to her break, it’s been well below that mark, barely punching above two hours on her December 19 stream, according to Twitch Tracker.

The next day she announced that she was going to prioritize her health. “I am pretty sick. Not fun stuff. I will be around less for a little while. Streams will be short and sporadic, gotta look after my health.”

Just like Jack and Poki, the Columbian streamer is going to step back for a bit to regain her health before going live once again.

All things considered, Alinity’s channel growth in the hectic year has actually been fairly steady. The longtime broadcaster has been maintaining healthy metrics adding around 305,000 followers in 2020 to her community of over 1.3 million fans.

Those aren’t bad numbers for a streamer who’s in her seventh year of going live on Twitch. Through all of the muck and controversies Alinity found herself in, she’s remained a steady force on the platform for thousands of viewers per stream.

Now those viewers will patiently wait as Alinity gets herself back to full speed before making her comeback on Twitch going into 2021.

TikTok’s biggest couples of 2020: Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck & more

Published: 24/Dec/2020 17:36

by Alice Hearing
TikTok couples Josh Richards Nessa Barrett Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck Bryce Hall Addison Rae
Instagram: Josh Richards/Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio / Instagram: Bryce Hall

This year TikTok reigned supreme as the fastest-growing social media app in the world, and its biggest creators grew to unimaginable heights including its queen Charli D’Amelio who hit 100 million followers in November.

As the platform’s biggest creators formed into collectives and collaborated together, naturally several romances blossomed, and some romances fell apart. But who got together and who broke up this year?

TikTok breakups in 2020

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson

Dixie and Griffin pose for a photo.
Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

Griffin & Dixie first got together at the beginning of this year after appearing in Attaway General on Brat TV together. But their relationship was short-lived after Griffin was accused of cheating.

Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks

British make-up artist Abby and TikToker Noen broke up in November and while no details have been confirmed, Abby and her new flatmate Ben tweeted some cryptic messages which made fans believe Noen had cheated on her.

Lauren Godwin and Sebastian Bails

TikTok stars Lauren Godwin Sebastian Bails break up
Sebastian Bails and Lauren Godwin were together for 3 years

After being together for three years, notorious pranksters Lauren and Sebastian revealed that they broke up in December after realizing that they just weren’t meant to be and become different people. They maintain there are no hard feelings.

Olivia Ponton and Kio Cyr

Olivia and Kio got together in April but broke up after just two months of being together. They both tweeted afterward about how much they still care for each other and there is no bad blood between them.

Nessa Barrett & Josh Richards

Technically Nessa and Josh broke up in the summer, explaining to fans in a heartfelt video that they needed to focus on their careers first, but that they’re still best friends. But in the last few weeks of 2020, they’ve been seen getting cozy and Josh even seemed to accidentally let slip that they’re an item again on his podcast.

They are yet to confirm any official couple status.

TikTok couples that got together in 2020

Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder

Tayler and Charly confirmed their relationship in October.

Charly & Tayler confirmed their relationship in October following a string of dramatic discourse between Tayler’s ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray and Charly. However, the pair are clearly loved up and enjoying their time in the new Triller compound.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck

After kissing in the music video for Dixie’s song “Be Happy” Noah and Dixie were shipped together by fans for a while before they officially confirmed their relationship, and now they’re one of the hottest couples on TikTok.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae

Bryce Hall FaZe Jarvis leaked phone number
Bryce and Addison finally revealed they’re an official item

Addison and Bryce have long been rumored to be dating, but only in November did they confirm that they had gotten together officially, much to the delight of fans who had long since been piecing together a puzzle of clues.

Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis

Hossler and Lewis first started dating in late 2019 before splitting in February this year amid rumors Hossler cheated. But it seems like they’re going strong again after posting a series of photos to Instagram together and commenting adorable things on each others’ social media.

Looking forward to 2021, Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio could confirm that they’re back together, and perhaps Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards will finally confirm they’re dating again. It remains to be seen whether these TikTok couples can stand the test of time and internet stardom.