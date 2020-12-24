Pokimane explains why Twitch chat forced her to use VTuber model less

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has explained in a stream with virtual streamer CodeMiko why she’s stopped using her V-Tuber model as much as she used to.

VTubers allow streamers and content creators to show a virtual representation of themselves without specifically revealing their face, and has built a tightly-knit community online.

But as they become more and more popular, it’s no surprise that some existing creators are interested in using the idea for themselves. Some sections of the VTuber community lashed out at Pokimane after she posted a clip of her new model on Twitter.

The Twitch streamer first started using an animated 3D model of herself when streaming without a camera in September, but upset fans claimed she was attempting to “cash in” on a trend. She responded to critics at the time on Twitter, saying “I don’t want to encroach on the VTuber community” and adding that she hopes “to partake in a respectful manner.”

Since then, the streamer hasn’t used her VTuber model as much as she did at the time, although it seems as though the criticism she has received was not part of the reason. Pokimane explained why when she recently appeared on a stream alongside popular VTuber CodeMiko.

Topic starts at 7:44

Codemiko asked Pokimane about her own use of animation and whether she would be doing any more VTubing in the future. She responded by saying yes, but that “it was most useful during a month where I was streaming a ton and sometimes I just didn’t feel like having a camera or whatever.”

She then explained that she now does it less because “It’s also so annoying to have people ask ‘Where’s the camera? Where’s the camera?’…shut up 12-year-old Billy from Massachusetts!”

She went on to say how much she loves the style of streaming, adding, “One of the big reasons why I got into VTubing is because of what you’re doing now, it just seems like the future it’s just so, this is so f***ing cool, you are the future.”

CodeMiko was bowled over by the compliment, and it’s safe to say that some of the animosity between the VTubing community and Pokimane has been patched up.