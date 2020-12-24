Logo
Entertainment

Pokimane explains why Twitch chat forced her to use VTuber model less

Published: 24/Dec/2020 13:01

by Alice Hearing
VTuber CodeMiko interviews pokimane
YouTube: codemiko club

Share

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has explained in a stream with virtual streamer CodeMiko why she’s stopped using her V-Tuber model as much as she used to. 

VTubers allow streamers and content creators to show a virtual representation of themselves without specifically revealing their face, and has built a tightly-knit community online.

But as they become more and more popular, it’s no surprise that some existing creators are interested in using the idea for themselves. Some sections of the VTuber community lashed out at Pokimane after she posted a clip of her new model on Twitter.

The Twitch streamer first started using an animated 3D model of herself when streaming without a camera in September, but upset fans claimed she was attempting to “cash in” on a trend. She responded to critics at the time on Twitter, saying “I don’t want to encroach on the VTuber community” and adding that she hopes “to partake in a respectful manner.”

Pokimane's VTuber 3D model.
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane commissioned a special VTuber version of herself to use during livestreams.

Since then, the streamer hasn’t used her VTuber model as much as she did at the time, although it seems as though the criticism she has received was not part of the reason. Pokimane explained why when she recently appeared on a stream alongside popular VTuber CodeMiko.

Topic starts at 7:44

Codemiko asked Pokimane about her own use of animation and whether she would be doing any more VTubing in the future. She responded by saying yes, but that “it was most useful during a month where I was streaming a ton and sometimes I just didn’t feel like having a camera or whatever.”

She then explained that she now does it less because “It’s also so annoying to have people ask ‘Where’s the camera? Where’s the camera?’…shut up 12-year-old Billy from Massachusetts!”

She went on to say how much she loves the style of streaming, adding, “One of the big reasons why I got into VTubing is because of what you’re doing now, it just seems like the future it’s just so, this is so f***ing cool, you are the future.”

CodeMiko was bowled over by the compliment, and it’s safe to say that some of the animosity between the VTubing community and Pokimane has been patched up.

Minecraft

Dream’s Minecraft speedrun cheating defense slammed for “absurd errors”

Published: 24/Dec/2020 11:31

by Georgina Smith
Dream's logo next to a graph
dreambranding.com / YouTube: DreamXD

Share

Dream Speedrunning

Following the release of a document defending YouTuber Dream over cheating allegations written by an astrophysicist, a statistician has claimed that the report contains “amateur mistakes” and “absurd errors.”

Dream is a YouTuber who found popularity and a large fan base through his Minecraft content. Among the videos he posts for his 14 million subscribers are speedruns, in which he tries to complete Minecraft in record time.

However, his 1.16 speedrun was rejected after a December 12 video released by YouTuber Geosquare and the Minecraft Speedrun mod team claimed that the odds of the record were “too unlikely to verify.”

Dream's avatar is shown against a green background.
YouTube: Dream
Dream hit back at the accusations, calling them “total BS”

Dream immediately denied the claims that he cheated, and promised a more comprehensive defense to the position given some time to produce it, also saying “I’m going to be most likely hiring multiple well-renowned statisticians to look at the numbers.”

On December 23 Dream delivered his response video as promised, utilizing a full report written by an anonymous astrophysicist hired through the online science consulting company Photoexcitation.

However, Reddit user mbf-, who claims they are a “particle physicist with a PhD in physics,” responded to Dream’s defense document penned by the astrophysicist, claiming that the report is full of problems.

“Whoever wrote that is either deliberately manipulating numbers in favor of Dream or is totally clueless despite having working experience with statistics. Familiarity with the concepts is clearly there, but they are misapplied in absurd ways.”

They also wrote that the “amateur mistakes” that appear in the document make them question the overall qualification of the (anonymous) author.”

Comment from discussion [D] Accused minecraft speedrunner who was caught using statistic responded back with more statistic..

The physicist goes on to critique some of the math used in the report, analysing in detail some of the errors they believe to be present in their calculations.

The comment has now amassed several hundred awards from people who agree with mbf-, though Dream certainly still has his fair share of supporters.

The stats behind the allegations are so complicated that it appears this dispute will take a long time to resolve. But with each side strongly defending their position, viewers have been left unsure as to what the truth actually is.