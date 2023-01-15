AI Twitch stream perfectly emulates Forsen’s speech and likeness while answering chat

A test stream for forsen_AI has given Twitch chat a way to interact with an AI version of the streamer, one whose likeness and speech patterns emulate Forsen’s eerily well.

AI has been taking over the entertainment space. Between AI image generators like Lensa and AI-driven Twitch streamers like Neuro-sama, people have been trying to push the boundaries of AI entertainment.

Forsen has been on Twitch for over a decade and is one of the longest-standing streamers on the platform. As such, there are thousands of hours worth of content to pull from that can be fed to an AI to create what’s called forsen_AI_.

Even with Twitch chat moving a mile a minute and asking too many questions to handle, the AI, at some points, managed to emulate Forsen perfectly.

forsen_AI perfectly emulates Forsen and responds to Twitch chat

Those who enter forsen_AI_’s stream are met with an experience that’ll take them straight to the uncanny valley. When it’s working properly, the AI manages to reference moments from Forsen’s career and answer questions from chat in a way that directly references them.

It’s not perfect, with the AI randomly spouting incomprehensible drivel from time to time in an attempt to mimic Forsen’s speech patterns. But, considering it’s a test stream, this is to be expected.

Questions from chat were all over the place, and so were forsen_AI_’s responses. It’s hard to predict what to expect from the AI, leading to responses that range from hilarious to downright terrifying.

So far, forsen_AI_ has done everything from making jokes at chat’s expense to claiming that it’s murdered people and buried them. Neuro-sama got hit with a Twitch ban of its own for comments made on-stream, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see forsen_AI_ suffer the same fate.

Moreover, some viewers noticed bizarre moments where background noise interferes with the broadcast.

forsen_AI_ held onto over a thousand consistent viewers for hours, leaving people captivated by its accuracy and bewildered by what happens in the moments when everything isn’t working as intended.

It’s hard to say what purpose this AI serves or if it was made for any purpose other than emulating Forsen. But it did have this to say about its own existence. “I am not a god, I am Forsen.”