Adin Ross wants “threesome” spar with Jake Paul & Andrew Tate

Streaming star Adin Ross says he wants a “threesome” sparring session with Andrew Tate and Jake Paul after Tate offered to train with the ‘Problem Child’ of boxing.

Andrew Tate might currently be on house arrest — but he isn’t letting that get in the way of his content creation plans.

Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang, appeared alongside YouTube star Jake Paul and popular streamer Adin Ross during a broadcast on Kick on July 18.

This isn’t the first time that Tate has met either of these influencers; he previously collaborated with Adin Ross late last year and even faced off with Jake Paul in November as rumors of a fight between the two stars took over social media.

Andrew Tate offers to spark Jake Paul after Nate Diaz boxing match

However, it isn’t looking like Tate is interested in fighting Jake this go ’round. Instead, the former kickboxer offered to spar with him after his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz concludes in August.

“You know what we should do, Jake? While you’re [training next] — I know you’re only 18 days away from a fight — but next time you’re training, and you want some sparring, fly to Romania and we’ll spar, and we’ll film it, and we’ll decide if we want to release it or not afterwards.”

“I have no problem,” he continued. “We can have a sparring match anytime, easy.”

Although Jake appeared to be game for the idea, his comments were interrupted by Ross, who put forward another option: A “threesome” sparring session between all three of them.

“You know what? I’ll spar, too, with you guys,” an excited Ross said. “F*ck it. Jake, let’s just go to Romania. We’ll go fifty-fifty on a jet, we’ll go to Romania, Jake, and we’ll spar. We could do a threesome spar. I’m with it.”

Adin’s comments clearly left both Paul and Tate amused. “Why do you make everything sound weird?” Tate asked, while Jake let out a chuckle.

Although Adin Ross claimed he’d be facing off in the boxing ring against another influencer earlier this year, his current combat sports pursuits remain unknown — but it doesn’t look like Tate or Paul are too keen on the idea of a “threesome” sparring session anytime soon.