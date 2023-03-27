Why is Andrew Tate still in jail?

After Andrew Tate’s latest bid to be released from Romanian custody was denied, he and his brother are set to spend another month in jail while being investigated for human trafficking.

Since his arrest in December last year, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have had their one-month custody extended several times, and neither of them have been able to appeal for bail, due to the severity of the crimes they are being investigated for.

The brothers previously appealed for bail in early March and in February, but both cases were rejected by Romanian judges. In both cases, judges cited the fact that the Tates may be able to use their resources to leave the country as a reason for keeping them in custody.

Article continues after ad

How long is Andrew Tate in jail for?

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been in prison for three months, having entered Romanian custody in December 22. With their last appeal being rejected, their jail time was extended for another month.

This means the Tates are on track to spend minimum of four months in jail, with another extension at the end of March to be considered by judges.

The brothers’ legal team have confirmed that they will appeal for early release again.

Under Romanian law, suspects can be detained for a maximum of six months while investigations into their actions are ongoing, so the Tates could theoretically serve another two months in jail before being released or being sentenced.

Article continues after ad

YouTube/Sky News Andrew Tate has had his appeal for release denied five times.

Why was Andrew Tate arrested?

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested on December 29 along with two other suspects while Romanian forces investigated them for alleged sexual assault and exploitation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Tates have strongly denied any involvement in illegal activity.

Prosecutors have identified six women claiming to be victims of Andrew Tate. Their case alleges that the Tates seduced women so that they would produce pornographic content on demand, which was used to fuel a webcam business.

Despite his jail time, Andrew Tate’s official Twitter account has remained extremely active, posting clips from before his arrest and speaking to followers.

For more updates on Andrew Tate, check out our coverage of his recent jail appeal.