Andrew Tate roasts Adin Ross’s Twitch career: “How are you famous?”

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross met up with controversial commentator Andrew Tate — but it looks like the internet’s resident ‘Top G’ wasn’t too impressed with Adin’s career.

Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most prominent streamers. Boasting over 7 million followers, he’s one of the platform’s most followed broadcasters and has featured several mainstream celebrities on his channel in the past.

Most recently, Ross met up with Andrew Tate, an inflammatory online personality who came under fire earlier this year for his comments about women and was even banned from several major social media sites as a result of the backlash.

He’s since been reinstated on Twitter and has been making the rounds on podcasts and streams from other popular influencers such as the Nelk Boys’s FULL SEND podcast.

Andrew Tate shades Adin Ross’s Twitch career

In December, Tate met up with Adin Ross to shoot the breeze and network. Although their meetup seemed friendly, Tate — in his usual fashion — didn’t mince words when it came to his thoughts on Ross’s internet stardom.

The two were outside smoking cigars together when Tate broached the topic after watching the streamer fail at blowing smoke rings.

“I’m stating this, and I don’t want to insult you, because I’m not here to bully you or pick on you,” he began. “I just don’t understand how or why you’re famous. How are you famous, and why?”

“Bro, Twitch! Streaming! I don’t know, making kids entertained?” Ross answered.

“Yeah, but loads of people could do what you do,” Tate shot back. “You just sit there and just… you’re not special. I mean me, obviously, I’m a Top G. What the f*ck are you?”

“I’m a Top G too,” Adin replied.

“No you’re not,” Tate said flatly. “There must be loads of Adins out there.”

Adin shot back with a spiel about his networking skills, but based on the look on Tate’s face, it doesn’t seem like the ‘Top G’ was buying it.

For now, it looks like Tate is eyeing a boxing match with either KSI or the Paul brothers as his conversation with Ross continues to make the rounds online.