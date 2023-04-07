Adin Ross under fire for body-shaming & “bullying” OnlyFans model

Kick streamer Adin Ross is facing backlash after publicly body-shaming an OnlyFans model for criticizing him during a live stream, telling her she “needs to get bullied.”

Adin Ross has kicked up quite a bit of controversy in the past few months. Netizens have levied a critical eye toward the Kick streamer for supporting Andrew Tate, on top of a number of other incidents – such as the time he asked a fan to “slit his brother’s throat” for money.

During one of Ross’s recent broadcasts, the streamer called out a comment from OnlyFans creator and body painter ‘Barley Alex,’ who had left a critical comment about him on Twitter saying “his mom didn’t hold him enough as a baby.”

In response, Ross levied a few harsh insults about the model’s size and claimed that she “needs to get bullied.”

Adin Ross body shames OnlyFans model during Kick stream

“Alex, you fat b*tch,” Ross began. “You’re always in my f*cking replies with some negative sh*t. You’re fat as f*ck. You need to get bullied. I don’t give a f*ck.”

“Listen to me, you f*cking whale,” he continued. “Get on the f*cking treadmill. Get in the f*cking gym and lose some f*cking weight. Holy f*ck, you’re huge.”

Ross’s response went on for nearly a minute and was clipped by Alex, who posted a snippet of his broadcast to Twitter with a scathing clapback.

“HAHAH thank you for the minute long promo to my OnlyFans @adinross,” she wrote. “Quick question though, did you stutter this much when you were watching your sister’s s*x tape?”

Commenters were quick to criticize Ross for his comments toward Alex, with some even making comments about his appearance, in return.

“Gross behavior,” one user wrote. “Honestly seems like he’s a bit obsessive, fumbling on his words like that lmaooo.”

“Yo, that’s crazy for someone with as big of a platform as him,” another said. “Also, just in general.”

“He’s like a kid who overheard his big bro say some funny words, except he’s 22,” yet another chimed in.

This is just the latest incident to spark backlash against Ross after a woman suddenly left his dating show earlier this month due to feeling uncomfortable and “oversexualized” by guests on the program.