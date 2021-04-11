Adin Ross banned from Twitch after guest Zias uses homophobic slur - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been banned from the streaming platform after another streamer dropped a homophobic slur in front of 85,000 viewers.

Adin Ross was originally an NBA 2K streamer who could regularly be found playing the game’s MyPark mode for a few thousand viewers at any time. He’s blown up in the last few years, even managing to chat with LeBron James on stream after playing with his son, Bronny.

The streamer has moved away from 2K being his game of choice on Twitch and is now more often found in the Just Chatting section or in GTA RP on the SSB server with around 40,000 average viewers.

Advertisement

He recently fell victim to a round of follower botting, giving him over 4.5 million followers too. However, he’s now been handed a ban from Twitch following his April 10 broadcast where he had some on-stream guests.

During his short April 10 stream, Adin was streaming alongside YouTuber Zias, but there were moments where the YouTuber was alone by himself.

At one point, he took a phone call and proceeded to call Adin some homophobic slurs. According to viewers, the Twitch streamer contacted Twitch to ask if he’d get banned and while they informed him he’d be fine, given it was Zias who said it, he was banned anyway.

Advertisement

“Just got banned on Twitch. Wtf bro,” Adin tweeted after going offline. His fans started a ‘#FreeAdin’ hashtag which he jumped on board with as well. “Free Adin #freeadin. Mfs don’t wanna see me win. All G tho… let’s hope it’s not a perm,” he added.

Just got banned on twitch. Wtf bro — adin (@adinross) April 11, 2021

Free Adin #freeadin mfs don’t wanna see me win 😂 all g tho .. let’s hope it’s not a perm 🙏 🤞 — adin (@adinross) April 11, 2021

In terms of how long his ban is going to be, Adin himself said on an Instagram Live afterward that he wasn’t sure how long it’d be.

Read More: Ben Askren admits he could lose to Jake Paul

According to StreamerBans, it’s his first suspension from Twitch in almost a year, so Adin could find himself with a 24-hour ban or a 3-day ban rather than an out-and-out perma ban. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.