Adin Ross reveals the “stupid” reason Kick got him permanently banned on Twitch

Kick star Adin Ross has confirmed why he was permanently banned from Twitch during an appearance on the Full Send podcast.

Adin Ross has become one of the biggest content creators on Kick, but the streamer has become engulfed in controversy having feuded with many rivals over on Twitch.

Although Ross at first claimed Twitch had banned him for “no reason” he later changed his tune, admitting that it was due to an on-stream incident.

Now, the Kick streamer has come clean about his ban, explaining what happened to the Nelk Boys and confirming Dexerto’s previous report.

Adin Ross says Twitch was “petty” to ban him

According to Adin, Twitch decided to indefinitely suspend him because of Kick, but it’s not exactly as simple as that.

“My Kick chat box was in the top right. And dude, they never ban anyone over that sh*t. They banned me for unmoderated control over chat,” he said. “That’s so stupid, because people’s Twitch chats all say a bunch of slurs all the time.”

(segment begins at 38:21)

In the past, there have been instances of unmoderated chats resulting in streamers being banned, but amazingly, Twitch itself has been criticized for its own channel’s moderation.

“It was a Kick chat overlay on my Twitch stream,” he added. “And they’re obviously like, ‘oh he’s streaming on Kick.’ And there are slurs being typed in the chat. So they’re like ‘f*ck it.’ They’re just being petty.”

Ross further blasted the ban, claiming that a bunch of streamers do wild stuff all the time and get away with it, showing that there is no love lost between him and Twitch.

