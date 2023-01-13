Adin Ross hit with unexpected Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been banned on the streaming platform, and his fans are puzzled as to why.

Controversy has followed Adin Ross in the last month, with the streamer supporting Andrew Tate amid his arrest in Romania and continuing to support rapper Tory Lanez despite his recent conviction in relation to a shooting.

Not only has Ross run into controversy with regards to his relationship with Tate, but he has clashed with the platform itself recently, accusing Twitch of playing favorites and not supporting him.

Now, Adin Ross has been unexpectedly banned from streaming, and no one seems to know why.

Adin Ross banned on Twitch

StreamerBans has confirmed that Ross was banned from Twitch on January 13. Some are speculating that the ban is in connection to a recent incident that saw Ross breaking a security guard’s arm while arm wrestling, but the reason is not confirmed.

This is not the first time that Ross has gotten into trouble on Twitch, as according to StreamerBans, this would be his seventh ban.

In the past, Ross has been banned for the use of homophobic and hateful slurs, but several of those instances were misunderstandings.

While the arm wrestling instance would violate Twitch‘s guidelines that prevent streamers from showing content relating to “death or extreme injury. ” The injury did appear to be accidental and took place more than a week ago.

Instead, some viewers have theorized that the ban could have been due to an instance on Ross’s most recent stream, where he and some friends were doing an ice bath challenge and one person’s backside could be briefly seen as they were getting out of the tub.

For now, the reason behind Ross’s ban is unclear as the streamer has not commented publicly on what is happening. We will be sure to update this space when there is any news about Adin Ross’s Twitch ban.