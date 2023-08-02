Adin Ross violates Kick terms of service again with sexual content on stream

Adin Ross has violated Kick’s terms of service once again by streaming sexually explicit content live to his viewers during his latest broadcast.

Ever since his move to Kick after being permanently banned on Twitch, Ross has been under fire from the streaming community for transphobic comments, urging streamers to take their own life, and asking fans to perform dangerous acts for money, among other controversies.

His antics have even seen Kick’s CEO admitting in an interview that Ross is a “brand risk” to the platform. And now once again the divisive figure has broken the site’s terms of service by streaming sexual content for a second time on the platform.

Article continues after ad

During a regular variety stream on August 1, Ross decided to visit a website, Monkey.app, live on stream. It was here where sexual content appeared, content that Ross was broadcasting to thousands of viewers watching along at the time.

Kick: Adin Ross Adin Ross showed sexually explicit content while live streaming on Kick again.

Moneky.app is a platform that functions similarly to Omegle where users can video chat with random strangers. However, due to anonymity and randomness, there’s always a chance you run into some individuals not quite playing by the rules. In some cases, individuals performing unwarranted sexual acts on camera.

Article continues after ad

This is exactly what Ross came across when he visited the site during his stream. However, after the first incident of him accidentally showing sexually explicit content, he decided to remain on the platform. Mere moments after the accident, it then happened again, violating Kick’s terms of service multiple times in the one broadcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As outlined in the platform’s terms, streamers must “agree not to engage” in a set list of explicit content. On the list is “nudity or other sexually suggestive content.

Article continues after ad

An exact number of violations is yet unclear, but based on clips that were soon circulated by his viewers, there were at least four different instances of sexual content being shown during Ross’ August 1 stream.

Eventually, after multiple instances, he decided to switch off from the site. As of writing, Ross has not been suspended for the sexually explicit content on his stream and some of the incidents are still up on his channel.