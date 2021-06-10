Shane Dawson breaks social media silence again to tease YouTube return - Dexerto

Almost a year since his viral apology video in light of multiple controversies, former YouTube star Shane Dawson has broken his silence on social media and addressed his future.

As one of the first true YouTube celebrities, Dawson amassed millions of followers online before he was caught in a wave of controversy throughout 2020.

From a bizarre cat video to a heated clash with the Smith family, there was plenty to address in his now infamous apology video. In the 12 months since, Dawson has been relatively absent from social media.

Despite commenting that his career was “over” back in February, he later hinted at a YouTube return in the following month. Now, Dawson has re-emerged online once again to clarify his future.

“I know I haven’t posted a video in a long time and I promise it’s not because I don’t want to,” he told fans in a June 9 Instagram post. “I’m just trying to stay in a good mindset and be happy.”

This update comes seven months since his last appearance on Instagram in particular. Meanwhile, both his YouTube and Twitter accounts have remained dormant since the June 27 apology video.

Despite this considerable break in light of the numerous controversies, Dawson has confirmed he will be making a return sooner or later. “I promise I’m not going to abandon my channel after 15 years of creating,” he said.

“Just been re-evaluating my life the last year and figuring out what I want to do with it. Life is short and I’m grateful for every second of it. Hope you guys are doing well! I miss you!”

Obviously, it’s still early days yet and this new update doesn’t pinpoint a specific week or even month. Dawson could still be away from the spotlight for a good while yet.

There’s also no telling what his YouTube comeback might look like either. Dawson could return with a simple follow-up vlog or have an entirely new content series mapped out. We’ll just have to wait and see.