MrBeast set to surpass Addison Rae on path to becoming TikTok’s most-followed account

MrBeast is closing in on Addison Rae’s TikTok follower count as the YouTuber continues his quest to become the most followed account on the platform.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of the most famous and well-known content creators on the internet. The megastar has made a name for himself by putting together elaborate challenges, such as his own Squid Game, as well as mammoth giveaway videos that always rocket to the top of the YouTube homepage.

As a result of this, MrBeast has garnered a major following and is beloved by millions of fans all across the world. In 2022, MrBeast finally overtook PewDiePie on YouTube, breaking the record for the most subscribed independent creator on the platform with over 153 million subs at the time. Now, his sights are set of conquering another platform.

At the time of writing, MrBeast’s TikTok account is currently sitting at 88.1 million followers, with Addison Rae sitting at 88.6 million. With only a 500K gap between the two, MrBeast is closer than ever to overtaking Rae.

So why has MrBeast’s TikTok account seen a surge in followers this past year? Partly due to fellow content creator NoahGlennCarter’s mission to get him to the top of TikTok.

Back in May 12, 2023, NoahGlennCarter issued a challenge to his own followers and the larger TikTok community, stating, “If we help him get to number one, he will be breaking a record that’s never been broken before, as he will become the first person ever to be the most-followed on two of the world’s biggest social media platforms at the same time.”

If he is able to do so, this will make him the fourth most followed content creator in the world, only sitting behind Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, and Khaby Lame. Therefore, we’ll be sure to keep you updated in the coming days and weeks if MrBeast is able to finally surpass Rae.

