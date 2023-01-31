Is Addison Rae releasing new music? Spotify profile sparks rumors

Fans are convinced that TikTok star Addison Rae will release new music this year after a sneaky update to her Spotify profile left a big hint for possible upcoming projects.

Addison Rae is one of the most-followed content creators on TikTok, where she boasts a whopping 88 million followers.

Although she got her start on the viral video platform, she’s since expanded her career to star in the major Netflix movie ‘He’s All That,’ and even scored a multi-film deal with the company.

In 2021, she released her first original song, ‘Obsessed,’ and even performed the single on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show for a live audience.

Since then, she’s been quiet about any upcoming songs, although she did claim that her debut album was on the way shortly after releasing Obsessed in March 2021.

Addison Rae teases new music for 2023 on Spotify

It’s been nearly two years since that point, and fans were beginning to worry that Addison had given up on her musical pursuits… until now.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice a small change to Addison’s profile on Spotify. Now, the internet star’s “about” section says “Addison Rae 2023” — and listeners are already anticipating the long-awaited release of that previously teased debut album.

While we haven’t heard any officially released music from Addison since ‘Obsessed,’ a full album’s worth of unreleased songs were leaked back in Summer 2022. The tracks all boasted a mid-2000’s style pop sound, reminiscent of Nelly Furtado and classic Britney Spears.

Although Addison has since deleted her posts responding to the leak, she said she “love[d] that a few of the songs I made that I would’ve never let see the light of day are some of people’s favorites.”

For now, fans will just have to wait until Addison makes a move — but until then, she’s keeping pretty quiet on social media amid the ongoing drama surrounding her father, Monty Lopez.