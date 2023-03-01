89-year-old grandpa gets stood up on first date in 30 years

An 89-year-old grandpa is going viral on TikTok for taking viewers on his first date in 30 years, only to get stood up by the object of his affections.

TikTok is home to a slew of bombastic content creators. From names like food reviewer Keith Lee, who uses his fame to give struggling restaurants a boost, to users who create entire homes for their pet frogs, there’s something for everyone on the platform.

However, there’s a certain subsection of elderly creators who are taking the app by storm thanks to their hilarious videos, in spite of their age.

One of these creators is 89-year-old grandfather ‘Grandad Joe,’ who currently boasts over 6 million followers and has garnered over 202 million likes on the site.

On February 12, Grandad Joe shared footage of the first date he’d had in thirty years… but the end result left viewers heartbroken.

In the clip, Grandad Joe gets ready for his night out and sits at a restaurant waiting for his paramour to arrive — but she never does, leaving him to finish his dinner all by himself.

Despite how despondent he appeared in the video, Grandad Joe captioned the TikTok: “Well that was fun,” with a facepalming emoji. As a result, viewers are showering him with an outpouring of support in the comments section, assuring him that it was “her loss.”

“Awww I am so so sorry, but you look dashing as always,” one user wrote.

“Some people are just inconsiderate. Good riddance. You deserve someone kind,” another said.

“She missed the time of her life!” another chimed in.

TikTok: grandadjoe1933

He’s not the only grandparent to take over TikTok, by far; in fact, 92-year-old Lillian Droniak was the talk of the town last year after “slaying” at her ex-man’s funeral — much to the chagrin of his family.