29-year-old TikToker met with death threats for sharing her childless Saturday plans

A TikToker enjoying life at 29 shared her weekend plans, which didn’t include any children or partner. To her surprise, she was met with immense backlash.

Women in America have been having children later in life, with the average age at first birth slowly moving up over this last decade. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average has moved from 25.6 years in 2011 to 27.3 years in 2021.

This could be for a number of reasons, whether that be wanting to accomplish specific goals before starting a family or desiring financial, professional, and emotional stability first. However, not everyone is on board with this, as one TikToker found out.

Julia Mazur, who goes by ‘pmdpod’ on TikTok, posted a video discussing her Saturday plans, which involved watching reality TV and learning how to make Shakuka. To her surprise, the video was shared by American right-wing political commentator and activist, Matt Walsh, resulting in Mazur receiving an onslaught of backlash.

“Her life doesn’t revolve around her family and kids so instead it revolves around TV shows and pop stars,” Walsh wrote in his Twitter post. “Worst of all she’s too stupid to realize how depressing this is.”

And his followers largely agreed, calling Mazur a “narcissist”, “sad”, and “miserable” in the comments. But the backlash didn’t stop there, with Mazur posting a follow-up TikTok in which she revealed she’d received a range of horrible messages since Walsh’s share.

“The way that his followers bullied me in the comments, reached out to me on social media, threatened me, was honestly abhorrent,” Mazur said.

She went on to list some of the shocking things that had been said to her; “Some of his followers said that I was going to die alone, I should actually die and never leave my house, I should be sexually assaulted, I’m pathetic, I’m a wh***, and that I was dead behind my eyes.”

Nonetheless, Mazur remained positive and stood by her choices in life, saying; “Life’s too short to be living life figuring out what Matt Walsh wants us to do and what some internet troll behind their keyboard is saying.”

Walsh has also defended his take on Twitter, tweeting, “If you go out and promote a life of meaninglessness and despair, I might respond and point out that meaninglessness and despair are not good things.”

“Take care of your own perfect life, Matt. Let others have the freedom to live theirs,” one person responded. “Nobody wants your life advice unless they asked you.”

