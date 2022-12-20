92-year-old woman “slays” at ex’s funeral and outrages his family

The saga began after Granny Droniak revealed that one of her exes had passed away in November, and therefore, finally stopped hitting her line.

TikTok Grandma takes over social media after “slaying” at ex’s funeral

In another video, Droniak showed herself getting gussied up for the funeral, saying she wanted to go see him “so I can say, ‘So long!'”

“I don’t wanna put too much makeup on,” she explained as she applied some blush. “I don’t wanna steal the show!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Well, it turns out that that’s exactly what Grandma Droniak ended up doing. Although she didn’t post any videos of the ceremony itself, she did upload a short fit check, saying she was the “best dressed” at the funeral.

Article continues after ad

“I think I slayed the funeral, but RIP Bruce, you were handsome,” she captioned the video, which has accrued over 1.5 million likes.

It turns out that her TikTok fans weren’t the only ones taking notice of Bruce’s funerary saga; apparently, his daughter also became aware of Droniak’s videos, who apparently sent the TikToker an angry email arguing that she didn’t “slay” the funeral.

“I can’t believe you made a joke on TikTok about him passing and you slaying at his funeral,” the daughter allegedly wrote. “Your rude and I hope you stop ‘slaying’ soon… if you know what I mean.”

Article continues after ad

Granny Droniak says that she simply sent a “you’re” in response.

TikTok: grandma_droniak

You go, Grandma!