TikTok in tears after elderly doctor proposes to high school sweetheart in viral video

Elderly doctor proposes to his high school sweetheart in the middle of an airport.

Not a dry eye was left on TikTok after a user caught the moment an elderly doctor proposed to his high school sweetheart in a moment that is warming hearts all across social media.

An unnamed couple has gone viral on TikTok for their heartwarming engagement.

The proposal was given by a gentleman, who is also a doctor, in the middle of an airport.

As he knelt on a well-prepared pillow, people watched in awe of the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

TikTok has also reacted to the lovely encounter, gushing over the older couple with both congratulations and witty comments.

TikTok: jobuns_ Woman says “yes” to man’s heartwarming proposal

Man proposes with a heartwarming speech

Though both the names of the older couple are unknown, it has been specified that the newly engaged couple knew each other for at least 60 years. The video was uploaded by a woman who supposedly works for the doctor and managed to capture the moment on camera for all to see.

The high school sweethearts, who met up at the airport, were greeted with applause and astonishment.

As the man knelt in front of his soon-to-be fiancée, he read from a note, “You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met. Your beauty inside and out has always captivated me.”

He continued, “Your mind and sense of humor have me laughing nonstop. You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a partner, lover, and friend.”

He finished by saying, “I want to wake up in your arms every morning to share our dreams and aspirations” before his beloved tearfully answered “Yes.”

The viral TikTok video has garnered the attention of many, with viewers fully supporting the newly engaged couple, saying, “I’m crying so hard. I love the pillow. The honesty. The reactions. Never quit working for this man. I can’t. I need the whole story.”

Another chimed in with well wishes, saying, “This is stupidly cute. I wish them nothing but happiness.”

While another jokingly insisted, “Ladies, this is our reminder to never settle for less than THIS.”

Someone else even said in agreement: “Ladies, THIS RIGHT HERE is the standard. If it’s not this, don’t budge. This has always been the goal. Every husband in that airport got inspired!!”

A follow-up of the longtime friends turned fiancées would surely be welcomed, as their story gained the likes of many. However, teary-eyed supporters are just going to have to settle for imagining their own fairytale ending for the adorable airport couple.