How to get the old age filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving the ‘old age’ filter on TikTok which is supposed to show you how you will look like in the distant future. Here’s everything to know about how to try the effect out for yourself.

TikTok has a huge range of different filters and effects that often inspire viral trends across the platform, getting thousands of people to participate.

Earlier this year, users were going gaga over TikTok’s Teenage Filter, which depicted what they looked like as teenagers. Now, people can age themselves a few decades in a matter of seconds, using an AI aging filter.

Article continues after ad

If you’re curious about what you’ll look like when you’re old and gray, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the viral “cool old” age effect.

How to do the old age filter on TikTok

While it has gained traction on TikTok, the “cool old” effect is only available on FaceApp. Once you have downloaded the app, simply follow these steps to access the filter:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open FaceApp. Scroll through different features until you find the one that says “Age.” Under that, you will find a number of options. To do the viral trend that makes you look old, select the “cool old” feature. Apply the effect to your photo uploaded to FaceApp and save it.

When your final image from FaceApp is ready, go back to TikTok and find a TikTok that has the CapCup template used for the trend. Click on “Use Template,” and make sure to put your old image first and your young image second.

Article continues after ad

Many TikTokers have added the song ‘Forever Young’ by Jay-Z to their videos, but you can use any audio you think suits your aged picture the best.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the Red Dress filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter