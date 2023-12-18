Woman asks for rich dad’s number after date tries to split the bill

A woman went viral on TikTok after she asked for her date’s rich dad’s number when he tried to split the bill.

The debate of whether or not the man should pay for the first date is still very much alive. Tradition dictates that this should be the order of things, but does modern society still view things in this manner?

Well, one woman thought so, and she went viral on TikTok after sharing her most recent date.

Karolina created a reenactment for users on what to do when dating a rich boy.

“Tomorrow?” she asks. “I will call you.” She says before leaning back into her seat where she asks the guy if he can tell what he does for a living. “I’m very interested,” she says.

“Yeah, yes, my father, my father started the company and, and you know, I grew up in the family business and now it’s great. Yeah, so I get to work with him and everything he built and it’s something I’m really proud of,” he says.

He asks her to split the bill 50/50, to which she replies, “I thought we are on a date, but if you wanna be friends you know we can be friends,” in an attempt to emasculate him.

“So you told me that you work for your father’s company. May I ask you a question, personally? Maybe you can give me his number? You know and I can go on a date with him,” she jests.

The man eventually agrees to pay for the whole meal.

TikTok weighs in on meal-splitting debate

After the video, which has gained over 4 million views, was posted on the platform, people were quick to weigh in on the debate.

“I really don’t get what’s wrong with going 50/50,” one said.

“I don’t understand why it’s bad to split the bill. I would offer myself to do that,” another agreed.

However, most were on Karolina’s side, stating: “If he can’t do something as simple as pay for the first date, then there’s a lot he won’t do.”

“I think 50\50 is okay when you’re already dating. But if you invited me out on a first date you’re paying,” another weighed in.