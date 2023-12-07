TikToker left “nauseous” after her married uncle liked her on Tinder

Tinder has its share of horror stories to be sure but this one might take the cake. A TikToker has gone viral after revealing her married uncle sent some signals on the app.

Tinder offers a special brand of nightmare fuel and it’s not the financial horror of a $499-a-month subscription service.

It’s not even the gods-forsaken concept of whatever the hell Roblox Tinder is supposed to be.

In the case of poor TikTok user breakingbadbiddies, her nightmare began when a married family member decided to like her Tinder profile. In a viral slideshow with nearly 70,000 likes, she explained the story.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Click here to see the TikTok in full.

TikTok: @breakingbadbiddies This TikToker spotted a familiar photo on Tinder.

In some text overlay, breakingbadbiddies explains that she joined Tinder at the suggestion of some friends, to help her get over a bad breakup. The next slide reveals she has a whole new trauma to deal with.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The next slide cuts to an image of her married uncle’s Tinder profile clearly showing that he had indeed swiped right. “That’s my literal grandpa,” she said in a text overlay addressing the second man in the censored image.

Article continues after ad

Users in the comments were understandably horrified. “I can’t even put into words how odd this would make men feel,” one said. “I woke up nauseous this morning,” breakingbadbiddies replied.

Article continues after ad

“I want to think he did it to scare you or show you that he saw you,” one user said trying to justify the weirdness of it all. “Problem is, he’s still married and on this app,” another replied.

Unsplash.com: Mika Baumeister, @mbaumi They’ll let anyone make a Tinder profile these days.

Usually, you get the ick after your first Tinder rendezvous but this is an entirely different kind of gross.

Article continues after ad

Here’s hoping for a speedy mental health recovery for poor breakingbadbiddies after some time to process. And some therapy maybe.