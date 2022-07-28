5 best MrBeast moments on path to 100 million YouTube subs

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

MrBeast has become the second YouTuber ever to reach 100 million subscribers. We’ve compiled a list of the best moments in his path to internet stardom.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s biggest stars — but, like any ambitious creator, he had to start small.

The North Carolina-based YouTuber always had big dreams of becoming a powerhouse influencer and was willing to do anything to achieve his dreams… even to the point of saying Logan Paul’s name 100,000 times in a single, 17-hour recording session.

He’s come a long way since then. In July 2022, he finally surpassed 100 million subscribers, becoming the second YouTuber to achieve such a feat after Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s historic battle against Indian music label T-Series in 2018.

Donaldson has had a few big moments that defined his career up until this point and built him up to the internet celebrity he is today.

Subscribe to PewDiePie

MrBeast accrued quite a following for himself due to his over-the-top challenge videos and heartwarming acts of kindness, but it was his ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie’ campaign that truly put him on the map.

The YouTuber spearheaded this movement during Pewd’s massive battle against T-Series, even advertising Kjellberg’s channel during the Super Bowl. Although PewDiePie made it to 100 million subs (now over 111 million), T-Series ended up overtaking him… but the race will forever live on in infamy thanks to MrBeast’s efforts.

YouTube: MrBeast MrBeast and his squad repped PewDiePie at the Super Bowl.

#TeamTrees

Although MrBeast has always had a charitable side, his first major philanthropic project saw him raise money with the goal of planting 20 million trees before 2020.

In a shocking turn of events, the YouTuber managed to raise $20 million in just two months. The moment went viral on social media and served as a launching pad for his next big environmental project, #TeamSeas.

MrBeast Burger

In December 2020, MrBeast launched his very own fast food delivery chain, MrBeast Burger. The chain offers a slew of fast food staples, including burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and more.

MrBeast even collaborated with other influencers to create their very own entrees. Since launch, MrBeast burger has expanded to over 1,000 locations across the United States and Europe and has made over $100 million in revenue.

YouTube: MrBeast MrBeast opened up his own fast food chain in 2020.

#TeamSeas

Built on the efforts of #TeamTrees, #TeamSeas saw MrBeast conscript just about every major influencer under the sun with the ambitious end goal of raising $30 million to help clean the world’s oceans.

The YouTuber has also helmed another major charitable endeavor, Beast Philanthropy, a YouTube channel that funds his very own food bank that feeds his local community.

Team Seas MrBeast conscripted the help of content creators across the net to raise money with the intent of cleaning the world’s oceans.

Squid Game

Perhaps MrBeast’s most famous video is his jaw-dropping recreation of Netflix’s viral thriller series, Squid Game. The upload has racked up over 100 million views and was even approved by the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

YouTube: MrBeast MrBeast went uber-viral for recreating Squid Game.

It’ll be difficult for MrBeast to top this video — but if his eye-popping Willy Wonka chocolate factory is anything to go by, it’s clear that the sky’s the limit for this YouTuber. This is just the beginning of even bigger and better things for one of the internet’s most loved creators.