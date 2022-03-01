Where to find Icon Shield in Elden Ring for health regeneration

The Icon Shield in Elden Ring is a special shield that allows passive health regeneration when equipped. Here’s where to find it.

Most Souls games have an item like the Icon Shield in Elden Ring. A generally light great shield that, while not offering the best defense, makes up for it with its passive healing ability. The passive health regen is why many players will seek out the Icon Shield in the game, even if it’s just to wear it across their back while they two-hand a weapon or sling spells.

This is a well-known build amongst Souls veterans. In Demon’s Souls, there was a very similar item known as the Adjudicator Shield and another in Dark Souls known as the Ancient Dragon Great Shield. Both were lighter than most great shields and provided a similar health regen buff.

Advertisement

Here’s all we know about the Icon Shield’s location in Elden Ring, and a build to take advantage of it.

Contents

Where to find the Icon Shield

The Icon Shield can be found in the Altus Plateau, near the minor Erd Tree that sits west of the Capital City. The shield can be found in some ruins a stone’s throw away from the tree.

To get there, spawn at the Site of Grace to the south of the minor Erd Tree and head north towards the tree. The ruins are just northeast of the tree and guarded by an enemy that vomits curses at you.

Advertisement

If you like, stay mounted on Torrent and ride into the ruins to snatch the Icon Shield and the other items waiting for you. Then ride off with your spoils.

Creating a health regeneration build in Elden Ring

The Icon Shield’s health regen buff is very similar to another item known as the Blessed Dew Talisman. In fact, both items can be used together for their health regeneration abilities to stack.

This essentially doubles your health regen and can make both items incredibly useful when used in conjunction with one another. The buff on each item is minimal but becomes a lot more effective when used alongside the other.

Advertisement

Read More: Where to find the Blessed Dew Talisman

Of course, to take advantage of this build you’ll need to use up a Talisman slot and use the Icon Shield in place of one that offers better protection — although there are worse things than passive health regeneration in a Souls game.

So, that’s how you create a health regen build in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key | Smithing Stones | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Elden Ring Rennala | Best Elden Ring settings | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring horse guide | How to beat Radahn |