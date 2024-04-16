Elden Ring dataminer finds hidden Dark Souls secret on enemy character

One of the enemies in Elden Ring has a bizarre secret connection with an infamous boss from the original Dark Souls.

It’s no secret that FromSoftware reused elements from the other Soulsborne games in Elden Ring. Considering the sheer amount of content needed to fill out Elden Ring’s massive world, this was likely a time-saving measure.

Eagle-eyed players might have noticed that the Omenkiller enemies from Elden Ring, who are large humanoids wielding twin swords, use similar attacks to the Capra Demon from Dark Souls, a goat-headed monster with two blades that can leap through the air and slam the player with both weapons.

Article continues after ad

The Zullie the Witch YouTube channel has uncovered another connection between the Omenkiller and the Capra Demon. The skeleton used to animate the Omenkiller still has the Capra Demon’s tail, despite the Omenkiller not having one.

While the Omenkiller lacks a tail, it still has the same animations as the Capra Demon and some additional positioning, such as when an Omenkiller is sitting down.

Article continues after ad

As the animation skeleton can only be seen by modding the game, the connection between the Omenkiller and the Capra Demon is only known to those digging through Elden Ring’s files. then again, actually fighting an Omenkiller will show that it reused the Capra Demon’s combat animations.

Article continues after ad

This content reuse was a smart move on FromSoftware’s part, allowing the team to pack more enemy types into the game. The only issue is that some of the copy/paste was too obvious, like the Edrtree Avatars being obvious reworks of the Asylum Demon from Dark Souls. If you’re a hardcore FromSoftware fan, then these enemies stuck out like a sore thumb.

There are still plenty of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro foes that have no obvious parallel in Elden Ring, but that may soon change when the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is released. The player might be pitched against many suspiciously similar foes in the new areas, but hopefully, there will be no more Capra Demons, as the one in Dark Souls was bad enough.

Article continues after ad