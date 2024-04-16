GamingElden Ring

Elden Ring fan gets Elon Musk seal of approval beating game with Morse code

Sam Smith
elon musk elden ringFromSoftware

After seeing a player beat Elden Ring just by using Morse code, Elon Musk dared the player to try that tactic with Malenia.

Elden Ring is difficult enough when played without any additional tricks or challenges. Still, the streamer Silithur beat the game simply by using Morse code and posting a video of them slaying the Elden Beast online. Of course, lots of players have used creative ways to play Elden Ring, but Morse code was certainly an original challenge.

The video of Silithur killing the Elden Beast was spotted by Tesla investor Steven Mark Ryan who alerted Elon Musk to the video. After seeing it on X (formally Twitter), the Space X owner dared Silithur to take on Malenia using just Morse code – a challenge he accepted.

Malenia is widely to be the hardest boss in Elden Ring, and one of the hardest bosses in all of gaming. Undeterred, Silithur took Musk up on his challenge and slew the powerful Valkyrie using nothing but Morse code.

Musk has yet to respond to the video of Silithur killing Malenia, but other X users praised his skills.

