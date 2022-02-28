How to get health regeneration in Elden Ring: Blessed Dew Talisman location

The Elden Ring health regeneration Talisman is one of the best pieces of equipment in the game, so here’s how you can get your hands on the lifesaving Blessed Dew Talisman early.

Elden Ring is home to loads of unique weapons, armor, and Talismans that can help Tarnished survive through the brutal environments of the Lands Between. Aside from armor, Talismans can greatly increase your defense and even buff your character.

However, one of the most useful items in the game is the Blessed Dew Talisman. When equipped, this will passively heal the player, constantly regenerating any missing health. This makes it particularly useful for someone who is looking to increase their survivability without using a Flask of Crimson Tears.

So, if you’re after one of the best items in Elden Ring and wish to know where to find the Blessed Dew Talisman, then our guide has you covered.

Contents

How to get health regeneration Blessed Dew Talisman

The Blessed Dew Talisman can be obtained very early on in Elden Ring, which means players can take advantage of its health regeneration if they know where to look. In order to claim this restorative item, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to Limgrave , and travel to the Tower of Return . The tower is located southeast of the Fourth Church of Marika .

Either defeat the knights on the path to the tower or run past them.

Enter the tower and climb up the ladder .

Interact with the treasure chest.

After you’ve done the above, you’ll be transported to Leyndell, Royal Capital. Simply run up the stairs and activate the Site of Grace. Now, you can choose to fight the Divine Bridge Golem or simply run right past it.

Elden Ring Divine Bridge Golem boss fight

Once you enter the arena, the Divine Bridge Golem will slowly begin to wake up. During this time, run over to the right-hand side of the arena and open the chest. This will reward you with the Blessed Dew Talisman.

If you do choose to fight the Divine Bridge Golem, simply focus on hitting its legs, taking care to avoid any colossal halberd swipes. We recommend sticking directly behind the golem and utilizing heavy-hitting attacks on one leg at a time.

Read More: Where to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Once you’ve done enough damage, the golem will topple over, exposing the glowing orb within its chest. Simply stab this weak point to deliver significant damage. From here, rinse and repeat this method until you defeat the boss.

Beating the Divine Bridge Golem can take a while if you’re under-leveled, so it can be worth bookmarking this location and returning to kill it once you can deal out a little more damage.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to do to get the Blessed Dew Talisman early in Elden Ring.

