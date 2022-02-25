Elden Ring day one update 1.02 patch notes: FPS, balance changes, bugfixes, more

The Elden Ring 1.02 day one patch is finally live and aims to improve the game’s overall stability and performance. Here’s everything you need to know about the update.

Bandai Namco has released the Elden Ring day one patch, which aims to fix a number of the game’s FPS issues, provide balance adjustments, and clear up a number of bugs. The day one update will come as a relief to any players currently struggling to reach a consistent FPS on From Software’s latest title.

While the best performance settings can help stabilize your frame, this update helps fix random FPS drops. There are also a number of adjustments to the in-game text and changes to NPC events. If you’re looking to dive into Elden Ring and wish to know exactly what the 1.02 patch entails, then our patch notes guide has you covered.

Contents

Elden Ring 1.02 patch notes

Those looking to have the best performance and experience within Elden Ring will want to download the 1.02 patch. Bandai Namco has distributed this day one update to improve the stability of the gameplay.

Here are all the changes made in the 1.02 patch update:

Improved player controls.

Addition and adjustment of BGM.

Text adjustments.

Balance adjustments.

NPC event fixes and adjustments.

Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions.

Fixed text bug in some languages.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly.

It’s important to note that the implementation of ray tracing, which is planned to be supported after the launch, will be revealed in a future announcement.

If you have purchased a digital version of the game, please apply the patch after downloading the full game.

How to download the Elden Ring patch 1.02 on PS4 and PS5

In order to download the Elden Ring day one patch, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up your PS4/PS5. Select Elden Ring on the home screen or in your Library. Press the Options button. Select “Check for Updates”.

Once you’ve done the above, the Elden Ring 1.02 patch will begin downloading.

How to download the Elden Ring patch 1.02 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Downloading the Elden Ring day one patch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is very simple. To begin, follow the steps below:

Boot up your Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One. Select Elden Ring from the Home screen or My Collection, then Games. Press the Menu button Select “Manage Games and Add-ons”.

If done correctly, the Elden Ring 1.02 update should begin downloading.

How to download the Elden Ring patch 1.02 on PC

If your copy of Elden Ring doesn’t automatically download the 1.02 patch on Steam, then you can manually download it via this method:

Open Steam and log into your account. Navigate over to your Steam Library. Right-click Elden Ring and select “Properties”. Select the “Updates” tab. Choose “Always keep this game up to date” from the drop-down menu.

So, there you have it, everything included in the Elden Ring 1.02 patch and how you can download it. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

