How to beat Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring

The Red Wolf of Radagon is the first main boss you’ll face in the second legacy dungeon of Elden Ring. Here’s how to beat the Red Wolf.

Redagon may be long gone, but his fearsome Red Wolf remains in the Raya Lucaria Academy. This boss is still loyally guarding his mistress despite his master’s departure long ago. You’ll need to beat Radagon’s Red Wolf in Elden Ring so that you can progress to Rennala in the tower above.

In terms of fighting style and lore, the Red Wolf draws some obvious comparisons to the Great Grey Wolf Sif from Dark Souls. Those who’ve beaten Sif will be at an immediate advantage when this Elden Ring boss battle begins, as the strategy to beat the Red Wolf of Radagon is similar.

Where to find Red Wolf of Radagon

The Red Wolf can be found behind the fog gate that leads into the Lecture Hall in the Raya Lucaria Academy. The path to him is treacherous and filled with Glintstone sorcerers who can be a menace if they attack in groups.

Therefore, we’d advise using stealth, then pick them off one by one as you make your way through the corridors and staircases that lead to the lecture hall.

Unlike the previous two main bosses, Margit and Godrick, there’s no NPC waiting to support you with Red Wolf. So, you’re fighting solo unless you summon some online co-op help or use Spirit Summons.

If you do choose to use Spirit Summons, make sure you’ve upgraded them. By now you’ll have likely gathered some Grave and Ghost Glowart from the numerous catacombs you’ve visited, this can be used to strengthen your spirit ash through Roderika at the Round Table Hold. Just make sure you’ve completed her quest to do so.

How to beat the Red Wolf of Radagon

The Red Wolf uses a lot of recycled moves from the Sif boss fight in Dark Souls, and the Gravetender Great Wolf from Dark Souls 3. So, if you have experience with these bosses, this will be a great help.

However, if you’re new to Souls games, you can overcome the Red Wolf by staying mobile and attacking opportunistically. The Wolf is extremely fast and hits hard, but the good news is he doesn’t have much health.

A shield can be very helpful as if his attacks connect, this will save your life in many cases. He also employs a lot of Glintstone magic throughout the fight, meaning you’ll need to keep an eye on where these attacks land as well as the Wolf himself. If you’ve got any items that offer protection from Glintstone magic, then equipping them before the fight will help immensely.

Melee and ranged strategies

Melee fighters will need to get up close and personal with the Wolf, either block or dodge his attacks and strike while he winds up a move or recovers from the last one. Let him come to you, then strike. Constantly running will put you on the backfoot, needed to avoid his magic attacks rather than countering while he’s open.

Ranged fighters need to avoid his attacks and counterattack when there’s an opening, but from a safe distance. It’s very important to keep a sizable gap between you both, as you’re likely to be weaker than tank-like players. However, you’re also likely to have a higher magic defense, meaning his Glintstone attacks will be less of a concern.

So, there you have it, all the tips and tricks you need to beat the Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

