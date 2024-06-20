How to beat Rellana Twin Moon Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, is the second major Legacy Dungeon boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Here’s how to defeat her.

After defeating the Dancing Lion and making your way through Castle Ensis in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, a powerful Carian Knight will eventually confront you – and they possess a very familiar fighting style and name. Rellana, not to be confused with Rennala, is the younger sister of the defeated Carian Queen.

However, for unknown reasons, Rellana followed Messmer the Impaler into the Shadowlands and remained there, even after the Shattering War, the fall of her house, and the rest of the Golden Order. Now, this warrior princess stands in your way, and as this is Elden Ring, there’s only one way things can be settled.

Here’s how to defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Shadow of the Ertree.

FromSoftware Rellana uses both Glintstone and fire magic.

How to find Rellana

Finding Rellana is actually quite simple, just work your way through the Castle Ensis until you reach the final Site of Grace. Rellana is located in the final part of this dungeon and you’ll know a boss is coming up due to the two gold summon signs on the ground before the entryway.

These summon signs will allow you to recruit two of the Followers of Miquella to aid you in the boss fight. This is your choice, and each NPC will make a valuable ally and serve as a distraction to Rellana. Just be aware that the boss will receive a massive buff of health and power from each ally you bring in.

If the boss is proving difficult, consider only bringing in one NPC ally – this would be our recommendation, as the extra pair of hands isn’t worth the buff she gets. Or, only use your Spirit Summons, as Rellana doesn’t receive any buffs from you using them.

How to beat Rellana Twin Moon Knight

Longtime Souls players who battle Rellana may be reminded of Knight Artorias from Dark Souls 1 or Pontiff Sulyvahn from Dark Souls 3, and the boss does share some similarities with each of them.

Like Artorias, Rellana is a powerful knight, lightning quick, and can not only cut you down with her blade, but she covers the arena in AOE attacks and can jump from one side of the battlefield to another in the blink of an eye. Like Pontiff Sulyvahn, Rellana uses two swords, each one infused with a different magic.

Her first sword is a nod to her Carian lineage and is loaded with Glintstone magic, while her other sword burns with the flame of her master, Messmer the Impaler. Therefore, arm yourself against Glintstone, Fire, and physical damage, as these are her three main forms of attack.

Rellana is also resistant to Glintstone and fire damage, so if you’re a caster that primarily makes use of these spells, consider switching out to lightning attacks, as this is something she’s weak against. If you’re a melee fighter, consider infusing your weapon with lightning to do more damage against her.

If you’re a build that uses shields, then consider bringing Carian Retaliation with you, as this will allow you to repel her Glintstone spells, giving you an advantage. Only try this though if you’re already planning on using a shield, otherwise, it’ll complicate your strategy.

FromSoftware / @garden32411 Rellana is one of Messmer’s captains and the sister of Renalla.

Rellana Twin Moon Knight: Phase 1

In her first phase, Rellana will strike with lots of sweeping slashing combos which are mercifully not infused with magic for the most part. If you’re feeling brave you can try to parry her, but we’d recommend dodging her attacks, getting behind her, and striking while she recovers.

If she’s at a distance from you, she may slice her sword, summoning some Glintstone arcs that are easy to avoid and can be rolled through for a retaliatory counterattack. However, we’d advise trying to stay behind her, as you’ll have more windows to punish her while she winds up or recovers.

Be very wary of her Glintstone Phalanx attack, as while these little blue swords hover over your head, you’re in a lot of danger. Dodge and weave until they’re gone, then continue your assault. Don’t get struck by her and become a sitting duck for this attack once it locks on and strikes. This will likely lead to instant death. Be patient, and resume your battle once the danger from above has gone.

Once you get Rellana to 50% health, she’ll transition to her the second phase of the battle.

Rellana: Phase 2

In phase 2, Rellana will start using Messmer’s flame against you and will begin employing fire attacks. She’ll also become much more aggressive and will infuse her swords with both Glintstone and fire magic. Most of her slashing attacks will now also be spells as Rellana starts swinging away with huge magic swords or explosive spinning combos.

In this stage she becomes harder to dodge and parry, so remain alert and be aware that he attacks now do much more AoE damage. This means getting away from her isn’t always the safest thing, so you’re still advised to try and get behind her. If she turns her attention to an NPC ally or your Spirit Summons, make use of the precious seconds. Just remember, she can spin around and change targets in an instant.

Her second phase will also cause Rellana to use Moon magic against you too (she’s a Carian princess, after all). This attack is well-telegraphed but does massive AoE damage which may cause your remaining NPC allies and Spirit Summons to die. Get out of the area of attack or roll through the blasts, then get back at her the second you’re clear, as you can land a few hits on Rellana as she recovers.

Rellana is a significant challenge even to veteran Souls players and is considerably tougher than the DLC’s first boss, but keep your head, learn her attacks, and take advantage of the many flaws in her game, and you’ll find victory comes.

Jumping into Shadow of the Erdtree? Check out what we thought of the expansion after spending many hours exploring the Shadow Lands.