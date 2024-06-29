Elden Ring player kills Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss without dodging or blocking

Elden Ring bosses offer some of the toughest fights in single-player RPGs, and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has raised that to a new level.

Very light spoilers ahead.

One of the most challenging is usually Promised Consort Radahn, but one player has managed to overcome the god without dodging or blocking.

Over on YouTube, Elden Ring player Recjawjind managed the incredible feat with an exceptional build that prioritizes durability and health regeneration above all else.

The first and most obvious way that Recjawjind is able to get health back is using life steal, so every time they hit a portion of the damage dealt is returned as health. This is largely done via Malenia’s Great Rune, which specifically grants life steal after taking damage (which obviously happens a lot.)

Article continues after ad

This effect is magnified thanks to the Godskin Swaddling Cloth Talisman. This triggers when the player is able to hit successive attacks, granting 30 + 3% HP back to the player each time they strike successfully after the first hit.

Article continues after ad

He also makes excellent use of Blessing Boon, which returns 8 hp/s as a passive effect. From there, it’s a combination of really intelligent itemization and well-timed skill usage that gets them through to the end.

The get-out-of-jail-free card comes in the form of Crimson Bubbletear, which grants an automatic 30% heal when the player drops below 20% overall health. This is perfect for the meteor section of the fight, which is usually enough to drop player health bars between 50-80%.

Article continues after ad

The only issue with Crimson Bubbletear is that the heal won’t pop if a single attack brings the player’s health below zero. This means that Recjawjind had to ensure their health remained above the amount of damage dealt by Radahn in his final salvo.

Overall, it’s a hugely impressive achievement considering how difficult the boss is. Many in the community have even complained that he’s too tough, and that fighting him is not fun as a result.