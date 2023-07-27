Elden Ring update 1.10 patch notes: PvP changes, critical hit adjustments, more

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring still remains a greatly beloved title played by countless users. For those that are still spending hours in the Lands Between, here’s all the latest on the Elden Ring 1.10 update with complete patch notes.

The impact of Elden Ring is still being felt well into 2023. FromSoftware’s extraordinary open-world Souls game still captivates many each month. The game has sold millions of copies and continues to generate interest – more so thanks to the anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on the way.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, the devs have buffed Elden Ring with a variety of improvements. The 1.10 update is accompanied by a ton of fixes and quality-of-life changes that will no doubt make the lives of its toiling Tarnished more enjoyable.

FromSoftware

Elden Ring 1.10 update

While it isn’t the most extensive and comprehensive update that Elden Ring players have ever seen, 1.10 does make some crucial changes to important aspects of the RPG title.

For instance, critical hit damage is part and parcel of many deadly builds. Players try to enhance stats and use abilities and skills that increase the likelihood of critical damage points. The new patch makes some tweaks to the overall damage done, as well as recovery time and poise in conjunction with critical hit damage.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, PvP has also been the subject of the update’s attention too. There are also damage and hit point alterations made in this department too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here’s the small but significant list of patch notes that the 1.10 update has implemented in the new Elden Ring update.

General balance adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

PvP-exclusive balance changes

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generate poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the ‘Quick Step’ and ‘Hound’s Step’ skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

Elden Ring continues to be a powerhouse for FromSoftware. If you want awesome boss guides, class recommendations, or anything else to help you with the Souls title, we have plenty more guides down below for you to check out:

Article continues after ad

Elden Ring PC requirements | Elden Ring multiplayer | Elden Ring character classes | Elden Ring character creator | Elden Ring New Game Plus | Survive an invasion in Elden Ring | How to level up in Elden Ring | How to get the Horse in Elden Ring | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring: Best early weapons for all builds | How to beat Fire Giant in Elden Ring