Elden Ring PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Elden Ring will soon be with us, but will your PC be able to run FromSoftware’s latest punishing RPG? Here’s the recommended system requirements for running Elden Ring on PC.

While FromSoftware’s next adventure looks impressive, PC owners will be relieved to learn that Elden Ring’s system requirements on PC aren’t as taxing as they could have been. The game will release on February 25, 2022, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but it will also release on PS4 and Xbox one. This means that as the title is cross-generational, the PC version is likely to run on more rigs than a game considered completely ‘next-gen.’

In fact, some PS5 owners are worried that Elden Ring won’t look as good as the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, to which Elden Ring is a spiritual successor. Luckily, this isn’t something PC players of Elden Ring need to concern themselves with. Here’s the minimum and recommended system requirements to run Elden Ring on PC.

Elden Ring's open areas have stunning day/night cycles.

Elden Ring system requirements on PC

Below we’ll reveal the minimum system requirements to run Elden Ring on PC. We’ll also include the recommended settings to run the game in at the most ideal spec.

All figures come courtesy of publisher Bandai Namco and developers FromSoftware.

Minimum specs

Here’s the what you’ll need to run Elden Ring on PC:

Hardware Requirement CPU Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300 RAM 8 GB OS Windows 7 SP1 Video Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 Pixel Shade 5.0 Vertex Shader 5.0 Free Disk Space 150 GB Dedicated Video RAM 2048 MB

Recommended specs

Here’s the recommended system requirements to run Elden Ring on PC:

Hardware Requirement CPU Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 12 GB OS Windows 10 Video Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB Pixel Shade 5.1 Vertex Shader 5.1 Free Disk Space 150 GB Dedicated Video RAM 3072 MB

So, that’s what you’ll need to run Elden Ring on your PC. For more Elden Ring guides and news check out some of the articles below:

