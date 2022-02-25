Elden Ring stats explained: How to plan your build

Elden Ring’s stats can be slightly confusing to new players. So, here’s a breakdown of what every stat in Elden Ring governs and how.

You might be wondering what certain Elden Ring stats do and how they compare to others. Knowing what each stat in Elden Ring governs is essential to crafting the perfect build and boosting the wrong stats can limit your character’s effectiveness.

Below, we’ve explained what each stat does in the game, so you’ll know which ones to focus on when developing your character. Chances are you’ll prioritize some stats over others. You may even ignore some, but knowing what each Elden Ring stat does will make your time in The Lands Between much easier.

Contents

Vigor

Vigor is the attribute that governs the amount of health (HP) your character has. The more you level this stat, the longer your red bar will be. It also boosts your fire and poison resistances, so it’s a useful stat to upgrade, whatever your build.

Remember, vigor may increase your health, but it doesn’t increase your physical defense – that’s the Endurance stat. Therefore, if you’re building a character designed to take lots of damage it’s wise to level both.

Think of vigor as the amount of health you have, while endurance is how effective it is.

Mind

This is the attribute governing your focus points or FP. It’s the blue bar beneath your health and depletes when you use sorceries, incantations, or other FP related skills.

Leveling this stat also helps boost focus-related resistances. So, not only will this let you cast more spells, but it’ll also make you tougher in the face of some damage types too.

Remember, this stat only governs how many focus points you have, not how powerful your sorceries, incantations, and skills are.

Endurance

The endurance attribute governs the amount of stamina you have as well as your physical defense. Leveling this stat will make you tougher and nimbler.

Stamina is essential in Elden Ring and will allow you to do more in combat before you need to back off and let it regenerate. It can also save your life if you have enough stamina to roll or dodge attacks.

Remember, getting hit by enemies will also reduce your stamina, therefore, having enough to escape combat quickly can be critical to survival.

Strength

Strength does several things in Elden Ring, it increases your physical damage output, allows you to wield heavier weapons, and increases your equipment load. This means you can wear heavier armor to increase your defense.

If you’re rocking a strength and endurance build, your character will be able to use large weapons, wear heavy armor, and still move quickly in combat.

Wearing heavy armor without enough strength will cause your character to ‘fat roll’ which means they won’t be able to dodge effectively. It also impedes the regeneration speed of your stamina and causes you to move slower.

Dexterity

Dexterity is used to let your character wield more advanced weapons effectively. For example, it will boost damage done by bows, crossbows, and curved or smaller swords.

It’s essentially for players who want to play as a rogue-style character, rather than a tank, so it serves as an alternative to strength in many ways. However, there are plenty of builds that benefit from leveling both strength and dexterity.

Leveling dexterity also reduces the casting time of spells, softens fall damage, and makes it harder to be knocked off your horse. This means it’s useful to magic builds and shouldn’t be written off by strength build characters either.

Intelligence

Intelligence is required to perform Glintstone sorceries, Elden Ring’s version of magic

Leveling the stat also increases the damage output of intelligence-scaling spells, but also does the same thing for weapons that scale with intelligence.

Essentially, this will allow spells to become more powerful and those with a lot of FP will be able to cast more of them. Intelligence also boosts magic damage resistance, making it helpful to a variety of builds.

Faith

Faith in Elden Ring is primarily used for performing incantations. These are defensive and offensive spells that are different from Glintstone sorceries. Incantations are basically Elden Ring’s version of Miracles from previous Souls games.

Some strength or dexterity players may choose to include a few incantations in their build to buff certain things like their health or weapon damage. Although some character builds are created around the faith stat, such as the Prophet.

Arcane

Not to be confused with the arcane stat in Bloodborne, arcane in Elden Ring is essentially the game’s Luck stat. The attribute governs item discovery, but also boosts certain resistances, sorceries, and incantations.