How to beat Fire Giant in Elden Ring

Once you arrive in Elden Ring’s Forbidden Lands you’ll soon be met with a terrifying foe. Here’s how to beat the Fire Giant in Elden Ring.

The Forbidden Lands in Elden Ring may look like the game’s very own winter wonderland, but you’ll soon realize the area is just as deadly as anywhere else. To make matters worse, it’s patrolled by an enormous Fire Giant who you need to beat in order to progress in the game’s story.

While the Fire Giant in Elden Ring may not be a demigod or a shardholder, he’s just as powerful as many of the main bosses you’ve fought so far. He’s also likely to stamp out hasty players with ease. However, there are effective strategies to bringing him down. Here’s how to defeat the Fire Giant in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Fire Giant

The Fire Giant is a boss you’ll face by simply progressing through the game’s main story. Once you arrive in the Forbidden Lands you’ll inevitably make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants where the boss lies in wait.

This Elden Ring boss guards the Forge of the Giants, which is your destination. The only issue is he stands between you and it. Therefore, equip as many fire buffs as you can and prepare for an epic clash.

How to defeat the Fire Giant in Elden Ring

Just because the Fire Giant is big, don’t make the mistake of thinking he’s slow. Unless you’re highly skilled or significantly over-leveled, fighting this boss on foot will see you smushed into the mountainside very early in the battle. So, make sure you tackle the giant on horseback to make it harder for him to get a lock on you.

He can still throw fireballs and make fire burst from the ground around you, but riding on Torrent is the best chance at avoiding this. Wait for his flurry of opening attacks to end then ride quickly towards him, targeting his left ankle. You’ll notice he has some sort of injury here, so this is the game’s way of telling you where to strike.

Whether you’re a melee build or a ranged/magic build, this should be your target. Watch his attack patterns and try to time your strikes during the moments when he’s coming out of an attack animation. He’ll usually perform his attacks in a sequence but don’t count on this. The Giant also has a lot of health, so don’t expect this to be a quick win.

Phase 2

Once you get him to around 50% HP, a cutscene will play in which the Fire Giant rips off his own foot and uses its fire to buff himself. He won’t be as mobile in this form so attacking him will be a lot easier. We’d advise you to keep attacking his feet as not only is that still his weak spot, it’s also harder for him to attack you.

His new fireball attack does massive damage, so avoid this at all costs. Try to stay behind him on Torrent and continue your strategy. You can take advantage of Spirit Summons in this battle too, we’d suggest something tanky so he throws fewer fireballs at you from a distance.

Read More: How to Beat Radahn in Elden Ring

The boss is also weak against bleed damage, so use bleed buffs on your weapons before you enter the fight. If you get time during it, recast these to make sure you’re doing the most damage to the Fire Giant.

So, that’s how you defeat the Fire Giant in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

