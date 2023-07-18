Can FIFA Points be transferred to EA FC 24?

As the much-anticipated EA Sports FC 24 inches closer to its September 29 release, players are wondering, “Can I transfer my hard-earned FIFA Points to EA FC 24?” Here’s what we know.

This one question has been causing quite a stir in the football gaming community, given the shift from the iconic FIFA series to the new EA Sports FC era.

The answer to this question could significantly impact the strategies players adopt in their final moments with FIFA 23 and their first interactions with EA FC 24.

And it appears that the answer to that question is “yes,” if a leak by FIFAUTeam proves correct.

FIFAUTeam noted, “You will have the option to keep your FIFA Points balance on FUT 23 or transfer them as FC Points to the new game.”

This confirmation, albeit unofficial, could serve as a breath of fresh air for players who were in limbo following the expiration of the contract between EA Sports and FIFA.

The upcoming EA Sports FC 24, the successor to FIFA, will continue to use a similar points system as its predecessor, now dubbed FUT Points.

These FUT Points, offered as a pre-order bonus for the EA FC Ultimate Edition, can be transferred from FIFA 23, setting the stage for an exciting transition to the new game.

EA Sports EA SPORTS FC 24 is a big change for FIFA players.

How to transfer points from FIFA 23 to EA Sports FC 24

If history is to be continued, the FIFA Points transfer will occur after players log into their FUT account in EA Sports FC 24. It is worth noting that the transfer will be possible only after the release of EA FC 24 on September 22 (Early Access) or September 29 (Standard Edition).

However, transferring points between games has only been possible within a console ecosystem in the past. This implies that if you’re switching from PS5 to Xbox Series X/S or vice versa, the transfer will not be possible. Players are also reminded that this transfer has been irreversible in previous years. Once you’ve shifted the points to EA FC 24, you may not be able to transfer them back to FIFA 23.

Finally, if you plan to start with a new account on EA Sports FC 24, make sure to use all of your FIFA Points in FIFA 23 before making the switch.

The introduction of FUT Points in EA Sports FC 24 marks a new chapter in the series, and players worldwide are eagerly anticipating its launch. With the possibility of transferring points, players can now look forward to maximizing their potential on day one.