EA FC 25 update finally resolves Ultimate Team menu issues

EA finally resolved the menu issues plaguing FC 25 Ultimate Team in a minor update that improved overall stability.

Navigating menus is an underrated part of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Players can spend hours completing Squad Building Challenges, making deals on the Transfer Market, constructing different lineups, and formulating the best possible tactics.

However, those tasks become much more difficult when there is input delay while using the menus. For example, if there is an active bid on the Transfer Market, time is of the essence when trying to win an auction on a card you want. Input delay means you can lose out on that purchase if the delay allows another user to outbid you.

Article continues after ad

Or if you are someone who likes to complete an SBC over and over again to get packs. Menu delay makes it much harder to fill out teams and purchase cards for them. Community members discovered a temporary fix to improve menu stability.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, EA stepped in and added a more permanent solution.

Dexerto

Here are the full patch notes from the most recent update.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes button inputs were not being registered when performing actions in the menus.

Controller compatibility issues when using Steam Input. Steam Input now needs to be enabled before launching EA SPORTS FC 25 to have it work as intended.

Stability issues occasionally happen in all Online modes.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Stability issue when accessing Squad Battles.

Addressed instances of stability issues while in the Store.

Unintended UI elements are sometimes displayed on the screen.

Adjusted the message that displays when confirming to start an Evolution.

Career

Addressed the following issue:

Article continues after ad

Addressed instances of stability issues within Manager Career.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players for RUSH, and the best options for each available Evolution.