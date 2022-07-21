Sourav Banik . 29 minutes ago

Diablo Immortal now allows you to change class in-game and here’s how you can do it.

Blizzard Entertainment has brought the Class Change mechanic to Diablo Immortal as a part of post-launch content. The process is quite simple but there are certain thresholds that you need to meet.

With this newly introduced mechanic in-game, you may opt to change from a Wizard to a Barbarian, or even from a Necromancer to a Monk anytime you want.

If you’re wondering how to change classes in the game, our Diablo Immortal guide has everything you need to know.

Diablo Immortal class change requirements

Before you change your class in Diablo Immortal, you must remember two crucial things:

Your character level must be at least 35.

You can only change your class once every seven days.

There’s an option to immediately revert to your previous class, where you don’t have to endure the seven-day waiting period, but it’s for one-time only.

Currently, Blizzard Entertainment doesn’t have any plans to allow instant class change more frequently.

Blizzard Entertainment The class change was added to the game on July 20, 2022.

How to change class in Diablo Immortal

As soon as your character hits level 35, you need to head onto the Shifting Flames brazier in Westmarch. It’s a burning brazier located towards the eastern side of the cathedral.

Once you reach the spot, interact with the object and choose “Class Change“. The procedure will then start with a new visual animation.

Here’s a rundown of all the things that happen once you change your class in the game:

Equip new items with respect to the class you’ve selected.

You get to keep your Horadic Vessels and Helliquary progress.

You can transfer items and gems from your old character to the new one.

You need to collect Legendary items again for your new class.

You can even change the appearance of your characters and adjust their Paragon Tree after the first time you switch to each class.

You must also remember that gear and cosmetics specific to a particular class will not be carried over to the new one.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how to change classes in Diablo Immortal.

