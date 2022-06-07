One of the best features of the Diablo games is the shared stash, but has this classic mechanic crossed over to Diablo Immortal? Here’s everything we know.

As you battle your way through Skarn’s Legions in Diablo Immortal, you’ll acquire swathes of gear to help aid you on your quest to rid Sanctuary of the evils that plague its wartorn plains.

Creatures like the Sandstone Golem and Fleshcraft Hydra can drop powerful, game-changing loot, but as you progress through the ranks it often becomes obsolete. In past games, you could drop class-specific or once-mighty treasures into the shared stash, where they could be picked up by your other characters and given a new lease on life.

Does Diablo Immortal make use of the shared stash feature, though, and can you transfer equipment to your other characters? Here’s everything we know.

Does Diablo Immortal have a shared stash?

No, Diablo Immortal does not have a shared stash. The stashes you find in cities and landmark towns (seen in the image above) are simply for storing items.

This means that you have to level each new character from the ground up, and cannot transfer old gear across for them to use. This veers off of the classic Diablo format, where you could easily drop equipment into the shared stash and pick it up for use on other Nephalem.

Items claimed in the battle pass, as well as unique cosmetics such as the Horadric armor set, are also bound to one character. Any progress made is also bound, meaning you’ll start the battle pass and in-game achievements anew with each new hero you create.

What about changing classes?

If you change your class in Diablo Immortal using the Class Change system in Westmarch, you receive new items equivalent to your current level, and your upgrades and gems with be integrated into them. Your old items and anything in your stash will not be lost.

So that’s a breakdown of whether or not Diablo Immortal has a shared stash, as well as what happens if you change classes.

