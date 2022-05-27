Does Diablo Immortal have controller support on mobile & PC?

Now that Diablo Immortal has finally been unleashed onto the world, will mobile and PC players be able to make use of controller support? Here’s everything we know.

While once upon a twisted time, Diablo Immortal was set to be a mobile exclusive, Blizzard has confirmed that the game will also be released on PC – much to the joy of the denizens of Sanctuary.

As you navigate the war-torn plains of this once proud world, diving deep into the Pit of Anguish and Forest of Misery, you may be looking to trade in your mouse, keyboard, or trusty fingertips for a more classical controller.

Advertisement

With all that being said, does Diablo Immortal have controller support, and does this extend across both mobile and PC? Here’s everything we know so far.

Contents

Does Diablo Immortal have controller support?

Yes, Diablo Immortal does have controller support across both PC and mobile. Whether you’re using iOS or Android, you can navigate these long-forgotten expanses using your fingertips (just watch that they don’t get burnt) or a vast array of different controllers.

For PC players, wired and wireless options are available, but we’d suggest utilizing wired, just in case a jump scare leads to you accidentally hurtling it across the room (we speak from experience.)

Advertisement

What controllers can you play Diablo Immortal with?

There’s an extensive list of controllers that players can use to play puppet master with their hero or heroine, but they vary across PC and mobile.

Below, we’ve listed all of the controllers that each platform supports.

Mobile (iOS & Android)

iOS Android Backbone One Controller Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller Razer Kishi Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller Rotor Riot Controller (Mfi) SteelSeries Stratus Duo SteelSeries Nimbus (Mfi) Sony Dualshock 4 Sony Dualshock 4 Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5) Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5) Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 (iOS 15+) Xbox Adaptive Controller Xbox Adaptive Controller (iOS 14+) Razer Kishi Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller 8bitdo SN30 Pro Controller Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

PC

Wired Wireless Xbox One Wireless Controller Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller Logitech Gamepad F510 SteelSeries Stratus Duo (via Bluetooth) Logitech Gamepad F710 Sony Dualshock 3 (via 8 Bitdo Bluetooth Adapter) Sony Dualshock 3 Sony Dualshock 4 (via Bluetooth) Sony Dualshock 4 Sony DualSense Controller (PS5) Sony DualSense Controller (PS5) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via Mayflash Magic NS) Nintendo Switch Joycons (via Grip and USB C) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via USB C) Xbox Adaptive Controller Xbox Elite Controller Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

So that’s all of the controllers that Diablo Immortal supports across both PC and mobile.

Looking to get a head start over your fellow warriors? Be sure to prepare for your Diablo Immortal journey with our trusty guides:

Diablo Immortal Classes: All characters & abilities | When is Diablo Immortal coming out? | Diablo Immortal system requirements | Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay and cross-progression?