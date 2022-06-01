Is Diablo Immortal cross-platform? Crossplay and cross-progression on mobile & PC

Does Diablo Immortal have cross-progression and crossplay? Here’s everything we know about whether or not we’ll finally see the highly requested feature make it into Blizzard’s iconic ARPG.

As Diablo Immortal is finally unleashed on the world, players from both the mobile and PC gaming spheres are descending on Sanctuary to give Skarn’s minions a piece of their mind.

With a new game, however, comes new questions; specifically regarding the game’s cross-play and cross-progression systems. Diablo 2 Resurrected and Diablo 3 remain platform locked, but will the latest chapter in the eternal battle between the High Heavens and Burning Hells be the same?

If you’re wondering if you can transfer your progress between both versions, or just wish to team up with players on other platforms, then here’s everything you need to know about crossplay and cross-progression in Diablo Immortal.

Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay & cross-progression?

Yes, Diablo Immortal features both cross-platform play and cross-progression. The former means that players on mobile will be able to play with their fellow warriors on PC, and vice versa.

Cross-progression means players can use the same account across both mobile and PC. All your progress between versions will be kept, which is great for players who wish to take their adventure on the go.

How to activate cross-progression in Diablo Immortal?

Activating cross-progression in Diablo Immortal hinges on having a Battle.net account. If you don’t have one of these and are looking to dive back into your journey wherever you are, you’ll need to sign up first.

From here, connecting your Diablo Immortal account to your Battle.net from mobile is relatively simple:

Boot up Diablo Immortal In the top left of your screen, tap the guest account Blizzard has created for you This brings up a screen asking you to Log In to your Battle.net. Click ‘Log In‘ You will then be transferred to Battle.net, simply enter your details You must connect your mobile to the account you want to play with, as once the connection has been made it cannot be undone.

connect your mobile to the account you want to play with, as once the connection has been made it At the moment, you may be added to a queue as players dive in post-release. Once you’ve logged in, click ‘Continue‘ (see image below) You will then be warned that you cannot change which account your game is connected to. If you’re happy, click ‘Yes, connect‘ Check the top left corner of your screen to ensure that you’ve logged in, then start your story and give ’em hell

So, there you have it, everything we know about crossplay and cross-save in Diablo Immortal.

Looking to send Skarn’s legions back to the depths? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides to help you defeat the Lord of Damnation once and for all:

