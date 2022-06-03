Diablo Immortal battle pass: Price, premium track & rewards

Not unlike other mobile games, Diablo Immortal features both a free and premium battle pass for players to grind through and earn some sweet rewards, so how much does it cost? Here’s everything you need to know.

As Diablo Immortal finally crawls out of the shadows and beckons longtime fans of the franchise into yet another fight to the death, players are getting used to its new features and in-game microtransactions.

While the latter has proven divisive, one of the items that you can pick up for free is the battle pass, a series of goodies that unlock as you complete different challenges and grow in power. There is a premium track for this, too, which offers even more rewards but requires you to sacrifice actual money to obtain them.

Advertisement

So, what exactly is the battle pass in Diablo Immortal, and what rewards are on offer for both the free and paid premium tracks? Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Contents

How much does the Diablo Immortal battle pass cost?

There are two different battle pass options: the free battle pass track and the Empowered Pass. The latter requires you to fork out $4.99 / £4.49, and you can pick it up for yourself by visiting the in-game store and clicking the ‘Services‘ tab.

The Empowered Pass grants extra rewards on top of the basic ones, aiding you in your fight against Skarn’s Legions.

When does the battle pass end?

All good things have to come to an end (except the world, we kind of like existing), and so too does Diablo Immortal’s battle pass.

Advertisement

The Season 1 battle pass ends on June 7, meaning that you’ve got quite a bit of time to collect all of the rewards on offer.

Diablo Immortal battle pass: Free & premium rewards

As we mentioned before, Diablo Immortal’s battle pass has a free and premium track. Below are all of the rewards available, with the premium rewards listed in bold.

Additionally, once you pass level 40 on the battle pass, you are granted a Gift of Renown for every 180 battle pass points achieved.

Level Rewards 1 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 x Hilts, Ghost of Ashwold Weapon, Fervent Fang 2 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 x Hilts, 5 x Scoria 3 Enchanted Dust, 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 x Hilts, Choice of Gems 4 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts, 3 x Crests 5 150 x Scrap Materials, 3 x Crests, Seled’s Weakening 6 500 x Hilts, 5 x Scoria 7 Choice of Gems, Choice of Gems 8 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts, 6 x Aspirant’s Key 9 500 x Hilts, 5 x Scoria 10 Mystery Legendary off-Hand, 1 x Legendary Chest 11 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 x Hilts, Choice of Gems 12 1 x Crest, 150 x Hilts, 6 x Aspirant’s Key 13 500 x Hilts, 5 x Scoria 14 Choice of Gems, Choice of Gems 15 Seled’s Weakening, 150 x Hilts, Breather Chat Emoji 16 4 x Rank 1 Charms, 150 x Hilts, 3 x Crests 17 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts, 5 x Scoria 18 1 x Crest, 150 x Hilts, Choice of Gems 19 500 x Hilts, 6 x Aspirant’s Key 20 1 x Legendary Crest, 150 x Hilts, Seled’s Weakening 21 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts, 5 x Scoria 22 1 x Crest, 150 x Hilts, Choice of Gems 23 500 x Hilts, 6 x Aspirant’s Key 24 Choice of Gems, 5 x Scoria 25 1 x Crest, 150 x Hilts, 150 x Scrap Materials, 1 x Legendary Crest 26 3 x Reforge Stone, 150 x Hilt, Choice of Gems 27 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 x Hilts, 3 x Crests 28 1 x Crest, 150 x Hilts, 5 x Scoria 29 500 x Hilts, Choice of Gems 30 Mystery Reforge Stone, 150 x Hilts, 150 x Scrap Metals, Vengeful Eyes Chat Emote 31 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts, 6 x Aspirant’s Key 32 Legendary Crest, 150 x Hilts, 5 x Scoria 33 500 x Hilts, Choice of Gems 34 Choice of Gems, 6 x Aspirant’s Key 35 Crest, 150 x Hilts, 150 x Scrap Materials, Seled’s Awakening 36 4 x Rank 1 Charms, 150 x Hilts, 5 x Scroia 37 150 x Scrap Materials, 150 x Hilts, Choice of Gems 38 Crest, 150 x Hilts, 3 x Crests 39 500 x Hilts, 5 x Scoria 40 Fervent Fang, Ghosts of Ashwold Armor, Fervent Fang

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal’s battle pass system, including how much the premium track costs and all of the associated rewards.

Advertisement

Looking to dive into Sanctuary and tear Skarn’s legions asunder? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides to help you out:

Diablo Immortal Classes: All characters & abilities | When is Diablo Immortal coming out? | Diablo Immortal system requirements | Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Diablo Immortal have controller support? | Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play? | Diablo Immortal server list