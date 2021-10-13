Diablo Immortal system requirements: Recommended & minimum mobile specs

Diablo Immortal is set to bring the demonic multiplayer ARPG to mobile devices, but you’ll need to know the exact system requirements and phone requirements in order to play.

Blizzard’s iconic franchise Diablo has found huge success on PC and console, most recently with Diablo 2 Resurrected, and mobile users will soon be able to get in on the action with the upcoming free-to-play title Diablo Immortal.

The good news is that Diablo Immortal will be available for both Android and iPhone, so most people will be able to drop into the world of Sanctuary once it releases in 2022 – as long as your device meets the system requirements.

Advertisement

Here, we’re going to look into the phone requirements for iPhone and Android devices, including minimum RAM and how much free internal space you’ll need, so you can be fully prepared for your Immortal journey.

Contents

Diablo Immortal iPhone system requirements

Below are the exact tech specs you’ll need to play Diablo Immortal on iPhone:

Hardware: iPhone 8 or higher

iPhone 8 or higher Operating system: iOS 12 or later

iOS 12 or later Storage: 4.5GB internal space

Diablo Immortal will also be available to play on iPad, although the hardware requirements haven’t been confirmed yet. We’ll update this page as soon as they get announced.

Diablo Immortal Android phone system requirements

Below are the minimum tech specs you’ll need to play Diablo Immortal on Android:

Operating System: Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher

Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher Processor: Snapdragon 710 / Hisilicon Kirin 810

Snapdragon 710 / Hisilicon Kirin 810 Storage: 4GB internal space

4GB internal space Memory: 2GB RAM

While these are the minimum requirements to play on Android devices, Blizzard actually recommends that you use a Snapdragon 855 / Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor with at least 4GB RAM.

Advertisement

Read More: Diablo 2 classes tier list

So when can you play Diablo Immortal? It was originally set to come out on mobile in 2021, but it’s since been delayed until the first half of 2022. You can find out everything we know about the game right here.

That’s not the only thing dungeon-crawling fans have to look forward to, though, as Diablo 4 is also scheduled to come out in the near future – and we’ve got all the details you need ahead of its release.