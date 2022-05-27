What time does Diablo Immortal launch? Release schedule & how to preload

Diablo Immortal has finally emerged from the shadows, throwing Sanctuary’s finest into yet another battle – but when does it actually launch in the US, UK, and Australia? Here’s the game’s release date, time, and how to preload it on PC and mobile.

As the veil thins around Blizzard’s all-new chapter in the Diablo saga, Diablo Immortal, players across both PC and mobile will get their chance to save Sanctuary from Skarn’s legions.

Initially designed as a mobile exclusive, the game will now also be available on PC, making it the first brand new Diablo game since the third installment’s release ten years ago – Diablo 2 Resurrected was, after all, a remaster.

With armageddon drawing ever closer, what are the release times for Diablo Immortal, and when does it launch in your respective region? Here’s a rundown of all of the information you need, as well as how to preload it to let you dive in headfirst.

Diablo Immortal: Release date & time

Diablo immortal will release on June 2, 2022, at 10AM PST.

Below are all of the launch times you need (note that if you are in Australia and Korea the game will effectively go live in the early hours of June 3):

Timezone Release Time PST 10AM EST 1PM BRT 2PM BST 6PM CEST 7PM KST 2AM (June 3) AEST 3AM (June 3)

Can you preload Diablo Immortal on PC & mobile?

Yes, you can preload Diablo Immortal on both platforms to help you prepare for the end of all days (again) in advance. Below we’ve outlined the steps for each process.

Android

In order to preload on Android, you simply need to download the game from the Google Play app store and you’ll be ready to go.

iOS

Similar to Android, you’ll just have to head to the App Store, search for Diablo Immortal, then click ‘Get’, and ‘Install.’ Bear in mind the game is free to play, so you won’t be charged for downloading.

How to preload Diablo Immortal on PC

To preload Diablo Immortal on PC, you’ll need to have the Battle.net client installed. If you don’t, you won’t be able to play.

Got your account all set up? All you have to do is:

Select ‘Games‘ Choose ‘Diablo Immortal‘ Click ‘Install‘ From here, you can simply click ‘Play‘ when the game goes live to launch it, or add it to your desktop as a shortcut

So that’s the exact date and time that Diablo Immortal will release in your timezone, as well as how to preorder it to stay ahead of the hordes.

