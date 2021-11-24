Diablo Immortal closed beta: Latest patch notes & hotfixes

Diablo Immortal’s closed beta is well underway, so here are all of the patch notes and hotfixes that have been implemented for Blizzard’s mobile dungeon crawler.

As Blizzard’s remaster of the iconic Diablo 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, continues to struggle, all eyes are on the franchise’s new mobile title, Diablo Immortal, to breathe some new lift into the stagnating series.

While some have criticized the game for being a “pay to win” version of Diablo 3, the Closed Beta remains very much alive and kicking.

As the early access progresses, Blizzard are implementing changes as they go. So, here’s all of the latest information on Diablo Immortal’s closed beta patch notes and hotfixes.

Advertisement

Diablo Immortal Patch 1.3

Dropping on November 24, Diablo Immortal patch 1.3 saw a whole plethora of bug fixes and adjustments.

Players across Sanctuary will rejoice at the fact that Disintegrate, Ray of Frost, Impale, Bone Spirit, Shield Glare (with Beam of Light), and Wave Strike (with Energy Wind) have all been buffed. This is due to the fact that you have to stand still to cast them, making them much more risky.

Additionally, when you head back to your base at Westmarch you’ll now be able to play alongside some of Sanctuary’s fiercest warriors using the all-new party finder. While this is still in development, it’ll finally let players experience Diablo Immortal as it should be played.

Advertisement

Diablo Immortal patch notes & hotfixes

Below are all of the current updates to Diablo Immortal, courtesy of Blizzard.

NOVEMBER 24, 2021 – PATCH – 1.3

Content Updates

Set Items

Basic guidance for finding set items has been added to the game.

Party Finder

A new party finder system has been added to Westmarch! This system is intended to help players form groups to do specific activities (such as running a dungeon multiple times).

Developer Comment: This system is an early work in progress and we are looking for feedback to help as we iterate on the system.

Challenge Rifts updates

Players who achieve a first-clear milestone on the Challenge Rift leaderboard will now provide a small reward for all players on the server.

Elder Rifts updates

When using an Elder Rift the game will attempt to remember the number of Crests you used on a previous run.

At the end of your Elder Rift, players will have a choice to exit the rift or teleport directly to the Jeweler.

Legacy of the Horadrim updates

Reward Chests for Legacy of the Horadrim have been been changed with two goals.

The first goal is that rather than the Aspirant Key chest opening costs going up dramatically when changing a room, the chest opening costs now scale smoothly from one chest to the next.

The second goal is to remove the incentive to save keys from one day to the next to try and use a large amount at once. Under the new tuning it should be beneficial for the player to open the first room chests every day if you have Aspirant keys available.

Skill updates

Increased the damage of Disintegrate, Ray of Frost, Impale, Bone Spirit, Shield Glare (with Beam of Light) and Wave Strike (with Energy Wind). Given the opportunity cost of standing still in combat these skills should net more damage output.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue affecting the range of the Barbarian’s “Ground Stomp” skill

Fixed an issue preventing the quest “Fahir’s Legacy” from being advanced while using a controller

Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck after playing the animation during the “Curse of the Scepter” quest

Fixed miscellaneous bug and other related issues.

NOVEMBER 16, 2021 – HOTFIX

Immortals and Shadows should no longer be matched together for Raid the Vault

Fixed an issue where Monks could potentially exit the map when performing specific abilities

NOVEMBER 8, 2021 – HOTFIX

Players who are lower than level 55 can no longer queue for Helliquary raids such as Lassal

The notification that Lassal is available should now clear correctly after viewing the UI screen

Fixed an issue that was causing players to lose control of their avatar after talking to the Cycle Turns NPC

NOVEMBER 5, 2021 – HOTFIX

Fixed an issue with the Hilts vendor offering to sell three of a gem when it was only selling you one gem

NOVEMBER 4, 2021 – HOTFIX

Players can no longer hold more than 20 Library of Zoltun Kulle pages at a time

Made adjustments to the tuning of Path of Blood. These changes will not take effect until the next cycle

Fixed an issue that was causing controllers to stop working after opening the Battle Pass UI

OCTOBER 30, 2021 – HOTFIX

Fixed an issue where prices were not always appearing on Shop Bundles

OCTOBER 29, 2021 – HOTFIX