How to join Diablo Immortal closed beta: Dates, new features & Necromancer

Blizzard revealed more about Diablo Immortal including how to join the closed beta, new dates for the preview window, as well as a look at the game’s new Necromancer class.

Diablo Immortal will be the studio’s MMOARPG on iOS and Android that will bring the classic dungeon-crawling looter to mobile devices. Blizzard is planning a few beta stages for their free-to-play title.

The latest one will serve Android phones as the devs prepare Immortal for its launch in 2022.

Take a look below for everything you need to get into the Diablo Immortal closed beta.

Diablo Immortal closed beta dates

The Diablo Immortal closed beta started on October 28 for Australia and Canada. The beta window is only available to Android devices as Blizzard tests the game’s microtransactions.

Canada 5:00 p.m. (PDT) on October 28 Australia 5:00 p.m. (PDT) on October 28

Blizzard is also looking to expand test regions to South Korea, Japan, and China at a later date.

It’s unclear exactly when the closed beta will finish but the devs want to keep the beta “running under three months” to test late-game systems.

How to join Diablo Immortal closed beta

Anyone interested in joining the Diablo Immortal closed beta will have to pre-register on the game’s landing site.

It’s free to sign up and join the beta but only a select amount of players in the live test regions will be able to try out the early build.

Diablo Immortal closed beta pre-register:

Go to Diablo Immortal website

Sign in to your Blizzard account

Scroll down to ‘Pre-register’

Click ‘Pre-register’

Blizzard is expecting to have “tens of thousands” of players in the Closed Beta as they stress test servers and collect feedback from playtime.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer and new features

Blizzard will be expanding the content in the Immortal beta this time around with a classic character class, Necromancer, as well as new in-game features.

Long-time fans of the franchise will instantly recognize the Necromancer. The master of the undead is available immediately in the Diablo Immortal closed beta.

Cycle of Strife and PvP update

A new PvP endgame encounter will have players forming teams to battle other groups in the Rite of Exile. The winners of the Rite will move on to play in the Challenge of the Immortal which will pit 30 players against one Immortal

The devs will also introduce the Battleground Ladder where PvP will “measure their prowess against others in their realm.”

Diablo Immortal set items and enhanced items drops

While looting dungeons, Diablo players will have the option of completing sets of endgame items for secondary gear slots.

This will encompass Hands, Feet, Rings (2), Neck, and Waist items. Completing a set will award additional effect bonuses. Every set will give two unique bonuses: the first will be unlocked for having three set pieces, and the second will be given for having a complete six-piece set.

Bonus effects can influence everything from health, movement speed, damage, primary attack attributes, and crowd-control abilities.

Meanwhile, an enhanced item drop system will reward players with better greater loot as they progress in Paragon level and choose higher difficulties.

Challenge Rifts and the Helliquary PvE update

The Helliquary got an upgrade that gives it harder bosses and raids for up to eight people. Objectives will cycle weekly and provide a steeper challenge to players.

To get the best loot in the game players are going to want to complete the weekly Challenge Rift tasks. Blizzard are putting the best upgrade materials in Challenge Rifts that “can’t be acquired any other way.”

There’s plenty to look forward to in the Diablo Immortal closed beta as we ramp up to the game’s official launch in 2022.